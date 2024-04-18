Tisbury considering short-term rental regulations 

Tisbury housing officials are looking at potentially bringing forward a bylaw to regulate short-term rentals before voters during a special town meeting this fall as a possible way to help ease housing struggles.

During a forum hosted by the town’s affordable housing committee at Vineyard Haven Public Library on Tuesday, April 16, town officials and attendees noted a significant rise in the housing reserve for short-term rentals in Tisbury that prompted an effort to develop bylaws addressing short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units. The forum was to inform the public and to gain community feedback.

According to numbers provided by the committee, Tisbury — with a population of 4,900 — has 3,300 housing units. Sixty-six percent of those, or 1,900 units, are occupied year-round. Among those that are occupied, 38 percent are rented.

Meanwhile, the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority has a rental waitlist with 358 Islanders on it, and 118 of those are Tisbury residents. And the authority has not received any new offers from Tisbury homeowners willing to participate in its affordable rental program for four years.

Committee member Jean Hay underscored what many Islander’s feel, that it’s become harder and harder to find housing. “It’s total luck now,” she said. “When I moved here 40 years ago, there was year-round housing.”

One reason, committee members point to the increasing short-term rental market.

According to the committee, the estimated number of short-term rental units have increased in Tisbury from 250 in 2022 to 312 in 2023. The median rental cost was $428 a night.

But the committee says there are a lot of uncertainties about how many or what kind of short-term rentals are actually being rented out, whether they are rooms or whole houses. There’s no database for Tisbury short-term rentals and some homeowners likely don’t register their rentals at all.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s lodging operations registry lists a higher number of short-term rentals at just over 690 properties.

The lack of information is why Tisbury and Oak Bluffs are looking to enter into a joint effort to develop a database and inspection program for short-term rentals.

The committee has yet to get into the details of how the regulation would work, and are starting the process to gather feedback from the public.

To alleviate some of the pressures on housing, the committee is also looking at ways to regulate accessory dwelling units. Details on what this would exactly entail are still in the works.

Committee member Henry Neider said allowing accessory dwelling units of around 900 square-feet in size could be an option to develop more year-round housing without the overdevelopment of Tisbury.

To avoid accessory dwelling units from becoming short-term rental units, committee members say that creating limitations on short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units would be necessary. The committee plans to be looking at the bylaws of other resort communities, like Provincetown, Nantucket, and West Tisbury, which recently passed a short-term rental bylaw during its annual town meeting earlier this month.

According to committee chair Victor Capoccia, Tisbury did set up a committee around five years ago to develop housing recommendations that were “parallel” to what was being considered now, but the town did not act on them. Affordable housing committee member Elaine Miller said at the time, the Tisbury wanted to do the work internally, but it required hiring more people and administrative changes. Frederick Rundlett, who was a part of the committee from five years ago, added that the town had not funded the effort enough.

Capoccia said various factors will need to be considered, such as how long someone can rent out a property as a short-term rental, community impact, and enforcement.

He also said there was no “magic bullet” to solve the town’s housing issues, but he said it will require a collaborative effort among all stakeholders. “It’s piece by piece,” he said. “It’s a complicated puzzle.”

Some people attending the event wanted more details about enforcement and whether 900 square-feet was the right size for accessory dwelling units.

A recording of the forum is also available for viewing online on Vimeo.