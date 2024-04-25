New restaurant bringing Mediterranean to Oak Bluffs

A new takeout Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Oak Bluffs.

In a space vacated by Midnight Taco on Circuit Avenue Extension, owner Jordan Walsh is opening its counterpart, Midnight Mediterranean.

The decision follows an announcement in March that Walsh would be moving Midnight Taco to a larger, sit-down location across the street capable of fitting nearly 50 seats.

Walsh says the popularity of the taco restaurant inspired him to expand, which has opened up an opportunity to start the Mediterranean location. He says that the recipes have been in the works for more than seven years. Wallace told The Times that spending time in the Mediterranean and studying the region’s ingredients, flavors, and dishes has greatly influenced his restaurant’s menu.

“I went to Italy when I was 20 or so, and stayed at my Grandmother’s house in Abruzzo, worked in the fall olive harvest, and fell in love with the ingredients there, and the unassuming but good food-centric culture,” he said. “There’s nothing better than traveling for good food.”

The menu will include braised lamb gyros with herb salad and tzatziki stemming from Greece, black bass branzino from Italy, and chicken kebabs with kale tabbouleh, basmati rice, tahini, and grape leaves from the Middle East.

Walsh expects to open Midnight Mediterranean this summer.