Trustees Chappy access plan takes step forward

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for oversand vehicle access on Chappaquiddick properties managed by the Trustees of Reservations, with a review process that has gone on for months.

On Wednesday, April 25, The Edgartown conservation commission unanimously approved referring two orders of conditions to their staff for review regarding access on Leland Beach/Wasque Reservation and Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge.

Under the proposal, 200 vehicles would be allowed on LelandBeach/Wasque Reservation area, while Cape Poge would be capped at 30 vehicles. The order of conditions, if approved, would also require monthly reports to the commission.

According to Darci Schofield, the trustees’ Island director, the vehicle standards were created based on the state’s barrier beach management guidelines from 1994.

While staff reviews the two order of conditions, the commission will allow the public to continue to submit comments. The commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 15, and written comments are due a week prior on May 8. If approved, there is still a 10-day appeal period for the applications.

But there has been a positive response from the public over the latest plans already.

Chris Kennedy, a former trustees regional superintendent and one of the authors of the 1994 guidelines, said it seemed the area was now in “pretty good hands.”

The commission first started reviewing an application from the Trustees in the fall, so some commissioners were anxious to reach a resolution.

Geoffrey Kontje said that now was a good time with the fishing season starting. Additionally, he said the monthly reports, which would consist of details like shorebird locations and impacts from storms or tidal events, will allow for “adaptive management” of the properties. In particular, amendments can be requested if needed. “And we’re going to learn as we go,” he said.

The trustees had applied to sell oversand vehicle permits — also called OSV — for these areas in September, but the commission resisted giving their approval before many of their concerns were addressed. Commissioners specifically wanted more detailed documentation of the proposed beach management plan.

The trustees revised plans include new locations that vehicles can access. Some areas were initially avoided because of ongoing litigation and, according to Schofield, the possibility of another appeal. Parts of Road to the Gut, areas beyond the Cape Poge Lighthouse, and past the jetties on Lighthouse Road would be restricted from OSV access under the new plan. OSV travel in the inner tidal zone would also be left to the beach manager’s discretion.

Although there were still some questions remaining raised during Wednesday’s meeting, several members of the public expressed support, including Kennedy. Even so, there were lingering concerns for members of the public.

Island attorney Rachel Self worried that the number of vehicles allowed at Leland Beach/Wasque Reservation was too high, advocating for the environment in these areas to be protected from excessive vehicle and pedestrian traffic.