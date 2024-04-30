Ernest S. Lamoreaux III (“Bud”) died on March 5 at his home in Edgartown. He was 89.

Bud is survived by his wife Susan and their three daughters: Sheri Lamoreaux, Melissa Brink and her husband John, and Denise Searle and her husband Jonathan.

A celebration of Bud’s life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, May 10, at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Polly Hill Arboretum, P.O. Box 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or online at pollyhillarboretum.givecloud.co/donate.