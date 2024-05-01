Nip sales end on the Vineyard

The last chance to buy nips on the Island was on Tuesday, and up to the deadline, liquor stores were trying to sell off their stock of nips before the ban went into effect.

At some store counters, the less popular nip bottles were on sale — with popular brands like Fireball already sold out.

Last year, voters in Edgartown and Oak Bluffs passed bylaws banning the sale of single-use bottles of alcohol under 100 mL. The two down-Island towns are the only towns with businesses that sold nips. Eliminating the sale was seen as a way to cut down on littering. And Island stores were given a grace period following the approval of the ban.

While the bylaws were largely celebrated by environmentalists, Vineyard liquor stores fear a drop in sales.

Your Market manager Jamison Loveday said it was uncertain how much of a financial hit the ban would ultimately have on sales, and that likely will be unknown until after the first year of the ban. Whatever wasn’t sold on Tuesday he will have to throw out.

Loveday added that he doesn’t think people will bring in nip bottles from off-Island, although he said buyers may just instead buy the next smallest bottle of alcohol.

“Hopefully people won’t overconsume,” he said, saying the smallest bottles of alcohol beside nips sold at Your Market were 200 mL.

Loveday said some people, anticipating the ban, bought large caches of nips — some between 20 and 50 nip bottles for brands they particularly like.

Loveday also said Your Market had gradually stopped ordering nip bottles as the ban date approached.

On the Vineyard, there are many fans of Fireball, the sweet and cinnamon-flavored whiskey. “That was by far the most popular,” Loveday said, adding that the nips were one of the first to sell out before the ban.

While there may be a hit to liquor businesses, Jamison said he felt that overall people agreed that nip bottles had become a littering problem.

“Hopefully, in the long run, it’ll help clean up the Island,” he said.

While the nip bottle ban may help to reduce litter, it likely won’t do anything to help substance use.

Dr. Brian L. Morris, the mental health and substance use disorder access coordinator at Island Health Care, said he estimates that the ban will do little to stop those suffering from alcoholism from drinking.

“We live on a resort Island,” Morris said. “People come here to party. Some know how to do it responsibly. Some don’t.”

Additionally, Morris pointed out, there is a high rate of alcoholism within the Vineyard’s year-round community.

“Be it a nip, or be it a gallon-size jug, people who ‘have to’ drink are going to,” he said.

Even so, Morris said the Vineyard has a vibrant and robust recovery community that “supports unconditionally” people with alcoholism “caught in the throes of a lethal addiction.” These include several on-Island support groups, professionals who help treat substance use disorders, and the emerging “game-changer” of peer recovery coaching.

Additionally, Morris pointed to institutions on the Island helping those struggling with alcoholism, such as the Vineyard House in Tisbury, the only on-Island sober living facility, and the Red House Recovery Support Center in Oak Bluffs.

“[Red House’s] Peer Recovery Support Center is a ‘by us for us,’ membership-driven model that has been wildly popular since its inception a few years back,” Morris said. “It saves lives.”