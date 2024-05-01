West Tisbury: New trees, solar energy, Climate Action Fair, library programs, and play reading

Baseball has been going on across the street for a couple of weeks now, always good to see and hear, another sound of the season. The Red Sox are starting slowly, a bit above .500, so I prefer to focus on local baseball, both kids and grownups. Little League has started on the Island, and the Sharks will play their first game on June 4.

Shadbush is blooming now. Dogwoods and lilacs are covered with buds, needing just a few sunny days to come into flower. The two nights of frost we had last week made my bleeding hearts crumple. I should have covered them.

Mike and I ran into David and Libby Fielder at Cronig’s on Saturday, just after they finished planting new trees in our historic district. We had seen the holes, and wondered what kinds of trees would soon fill them. Shadbush and Florida dogwoods will be blooming soon atop Brandy Brow, according to the Fielders. The hillside is covered with daffodils planted over the years, first by Tony Friedman, then added to by the Garden Club.

Thank you to everyone who attended the visioning event over the weekend. We were unable to go, but did see cars filling the school parking lot, and spilling over along Old County Road. I am so glad it was a success, and I can’t wait to find out more about the discussions. I hope to have more information for you by next week’s column.

Congratulations to Bethany Hammond, who was unanimously appointed to be the new director of the Up-Island Council on Aging. Bethany has worked there for years, grew up on the Island, and knows our community. She is the perfect choice.

The Oak Bluffs climate and energy committee is hosting “Going Solar,” their eighth Community Climate discussion this Saturday, May 4, at 1:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs library. The featured speaker, Luke Lefeber, is a no-cost solar coach with Vineyard Power. He will talk and answer questions about how to get started, and how to further your own solar project. The program is in-person only.

We will have our own climate event in West Tisbury on May 19, a Climate Action Fair, from noon to 4 pm.

At the West Tisbury library:

Thursday, May 2, Family Yoga at 11 am.

Friday, May 3, meet for a family hike at Short Cove Trail, Tiah’s Cove Road, at 3 pm.

Saturday, May 4, 2:30 pm, the Death Cafe with Heather Massey will meet at the library.

Sunday, May 5, Lynn Christoffers will be taking free photographs in honor of Mother’s Day. Grandmothers, mothers, aunts, etc., will all be welcome. No pets, please.

Tuesday, May 7, come to Tiny Tuesday Microscope Exploration with Elliott Bennett at 3 pm. The library will provide the microscope, and you bring something to examine up close.

Wednesday, May 8, 4:30 pm, there will be a screening and discussion of a documentary, “Waste No Water,” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the state Alternative Septic System Tech Center.

The May meeting of the Neighborhood Convention will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 am. The Peter H. Luce Playreaders will be the featured guests. All are welcome to attend and to bring their sack lunch.

My first tulips have appeared, amid the more abundant daffodils in my garden. I think some of them came from Jean Wexler, and although tulips are not supposed to be perennial forever, some have come up and bloomed for at least 20 years. They are a random assortment, one or two of several varieties, tucked in no particular arrangement. Just here and there. But they bring me such pleasure, and are a happy reminder of a dear friend.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.