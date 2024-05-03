Times’ publisher receives journalism award

1 of 2

Martha’s Vineyard Times publisher Charles M. Sennott received a James F. Foley Foundation World Press Freedom Award on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., for his work in founding the GroundTruth Project.

GroundTruth, along with its programs Report for America and Report for the World, recruits and supports journalists to cover under-reported communities and issues. Report for America’s site states that it has created over 600 local reporting positions in over 300 news organizations in the U.S. and its territories.

“I believe the challenge now for all of us who care about press freedom is not just to cover the story but to help build local news ecosystems in each of these places,” Sennott said in his acceptance speech. “We have to support local reporters who serve their own local communities, in their own countries, if we are going to truly affect change.”

The James W. Foley Foundation works to secure freedom for Americans captured abroad, and collaborates with non-governmental organizations to improve safety techniques for journalists.

The foundation was created by Diane Foley, the mother of James Foley, a journalist captured and killed by ISIS in 2014 while working as a freelance correspondent during the Syrian Civil War. James Foley was also a colleague of Sennott’s at news organization GlobalPost.

Both the Foley Foundation and GroundTruth began in 2014 after Foley’s death.

“This award challenges all of us to keep fighting for press freedom, to try to find ways to protect journalists in the field, to offer hope to a new generation who will serve in the field,” Sennott said Wednesday.

“It is heart-wrenching to think of our colleagues in prisons in Egypt and Myanmar or those who are suffering and left behind in Afghanistan and Iraq as the foreign press corps has moved on from those datelines. I think of those reporters right now in Ukraine and Gaza facing one of the deadliest years on record with nearly 100 journalists killed in Gaza alone,” he added.

Other award recipients were former U.S. Army Intelligence officer Chris Costa, FBI Deputy director Paul Abbate, and the Narrative 4 personal storytelling project led by Colum McCann and Lisa Consiglio.

Sennott lives in Chilmark, and was named publisher of The Times when owner Steve Bernier purchased the paper at the end of 2023.