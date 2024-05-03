Vineyard marijuana dispensary to close

Fine Fettle, a medical and recreational dispensary in West Tisbury, announced that they will be closing in September and have put their operation up for sale.

Benjamin Zachs, chief operating officer of the Connecticut-based company, says that for a variety of reasons, they couldn’t make the operation financially viable.

“It sucks,” Zachs told The Times. “We haven’t been able to crack the nut to not lose money.”

Fine Fettle first opened as a medical dispensary in 2021 after inking a landmark deal with Geoff Rose, owner of dispensary Island Time, earlier that year. Island Time in Vineyard Haven is the only other dispensary on the Vineyard.

Fine Fettle operates the only licensed growing operation, and Zachs says they will close that location as well, although he added that there has been interest in purchasing the operation.

Zachs says he believes the reasons for not getting the revenue they expected are twofold.

For one, the recreational marijuana market has been somewhat flooded with stores since voters supported the sale in 2016. A number of new locations off-Island have opened that are on the way to the ferry, including a location in Wareham and Mashpee. Zachs says that it’s easier to purchase the product on the way to the Island than trying to navigate to West Tisbury at the height of the summer from down-Island.

And the off-Island product is cheaper because of the nuances and challenges that come with operating a dispensary on an island. They have to provide their own testing of the product, which comes with its own costs; some materials have to be sent off-Island, leading to further costs. And like other Island businesses, renting a space is not cheap. And there are additional challenges to growing a product on a yearly basis with a seasonal clientele.

While off-Island dispensaries have kept their costs down with more stores opening, Fine Fettle’s costs have not stayed competitive.

“We just haven’t seen the consistency of demand that we would have hoped,” Zachs said.