Steamship PETA ad roils Islanders

In the hallways of the Steamship Authority (SSA) passenger ferry Martha’s Vineyard, six posters were recently put on display asking passengers a provocative question: “Did your lobster kill a whale?”

The 22 inch by 28 inch advertisements — made by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA — are aimed at raising awareness over the plight of the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale and to encourage veganism.

According to the SSA, the animal rights advocacy organization paid a total of $28,000 to hang their posters through October 31.

But the advertisements have incensed some Islanders and local fishermen, who say the local fishing industry is unfairly targeted. Some even point a finger at the Steamship, calling the ferry service hypocritical for allowing the ads when the administration has criticized regulations that would protect right whales.

The posters feature a picture of a right whale — although some Islanders stated it more closely resembled a humpback whale — with a message that states: “North Atlantic right whales are dying in lobster gear.” The poster also has a QR code leading to a PETA webpage advocating for people to not eat fish and other aquatic animals, saying that commercial fishing practices have killed whales and that the industry has “destroyed our ocean’s ecosystem.”

PETA associate media officer Sara Groves told the Times that the current display is scheduled to run through July 31 and the group plans to run another ad on the vessel “urging riders to go vegan” starting August 1.

PETA’s decision to advertise on the Vineyard route ferry was triggered by the dead juvenile female right whale that washed ashore in Edgartown in January. Although a final necropsy report has not been released, federal officials determined that the whale likely died as a result of a rope that was embedded in the whale’s tail that was consistent with line used in Maine for trap and pot buoys.

Groves said they wanted to give Steamship riders a “thought-provoking message.”

“PETA hopes to reach as many Martha’s Vineyard residents and visitors as possible this summer to let them know that imperiled right whales shouldn’t sustain fatal injuries from fishing gear any more than lobsters — who certainly feel pain — should be boiled alive,” Groves said. “We want people who marvel at the sight of majestic whales and are moved by this issue to think twice when looking at a menu and decide to help save whales, lobsters, and all other animal species by choosing vegan fare.”

Since going up, the ads eventually made their way to social media, where it has caused somewhat of an uproar with commentators upset that PETA was targeting commercial fishermen, a profession many Vineyarders have been a part of for generations.

Heather W. La Marque brought the poster to Vineyarders’ eyes on the local Facebook group Islanders Talk on Friday, May 3, calling it a “colossal insult.” Riled up Islanders lambasted the SSA for allowing the poster to be put up, some calling for it to be taken down.

The SSA’s official Facebook account did respond to La Marque’s post, saying PETA’s posters complied with the ferry service’s advertising policy guidelines and that the advertisers do not represent or reflect the opinion of the SSA or the state.

“Any advertiser has an equal opportunity to purchase advertising space in accordance with our advertising policy and procedure,” the SSA comment reads.

When asked whether there was any discretion for posters that could be considered provocative, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll told the Times, “The policy is viewpoint-neutral. So, no, there is no discretion for a poster that may be ‘provocative,’ which is a subjective reaction.”

Others on social media also ridiculed the ad because the whale depicted more closely resembled a humpback whale than a North Atlantic right whale. PETA has maintained that the image is an artist’s rendition of a right whale. Further, Grove added that “all whales matter,” noting that many marine species are harmed and oftentimes killed after getting tangled in fishing gear.

When reached by The Times, Vineyard commercial fishermen weren’t pleased to see the ads.

Island lobsterman Wes Brighton called the Steamship Authority “out of touch with the community.”

Brighton also told The Times that the more the lobster industry is targeted and ridiculed, the less likely that resources will go to developing equipment to minimize the impact to marine mammals, such as ropeless fishing gear. Brighton said that while the equipment does exist, research is still ongoing to make them cost-effective for working fishermen.

“To use this charismatic megafauna to demote the lobster industry and promote their cause seems horribly wrong,” Brighton said.

Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust president John Keene was unaware of the advertisement when The Times initially reached him, but after seeing the poster he said he was shocked this kind of messaging would be displayed on a Steamship ferry.

Jason Gale, another Island lobsterman, said he wasn’t surprised. He pointed out that other organizations have also targeted the lobster industry, such as the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The aquarium red-listed lobster fisheries in the U.S. and Canada in 2022 due to the risks they pose to the endangered North Atlantic right whales. The red list sets standards for thousands of restaurants and businesses across the country.

Gale admitted there was some truth in what the posters read. But he said Massachusetts has been working for years to help keep right whales safer from commercial fishing; they’ve adapted with buoy lines that are designed to break when making impact with a whale, and the state has also issued closures to coincide with the presence of right whales. Gale said the demand for lobsters remains high, and says that the right whale population has recovered compared to the 1990s, when commercial fishing regulations in the state were less stringent.

In 1990, there were around 260 right whales in the world and the population did rebound to nearly 500. But NOAA now estimates there are only about 360 remaining today.

Gale pointed out that vessel strikes are also a leading cause of right whale deaths.

“I find it bothersome that the focus is always on entanglement,” Gale said.

According to NOAA, vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements are the leading causes of right whale deaths. While only a third of right whale deaths are documented, NOAA found that between 2017 and 2024, 15 right whales died from vessel strikes, while 9 right whales died by entanglements. But NOAA also states that there have likely been significantly more right whale injuries from entanglements. Between 2017 and 2024, entanglements led to 30 serious right whale injuries, and 49 cases of sublethal injuries and illnesses. Vessel strikes led to 3 serious injuries and 5 cases of sublethal injuries and illnesses.

Local fishermen say that entanglement in fishing gear tends to happen outside of Massachusetts waters, such as in Canada where they don’t have as restrictive regulations for fishermen.

Meanwhile, several Islanders have called out the SSA as being hypocritical for allowing the posters when the ferry service has opposed vessel speed reduction regulations proposed by NOAA. The regulations are designed to protect right whales from vessel strikes.

The ferry service has written testimony against the proposal. Robert Davis, the SSA’s general manager, also went to Washington, DC in March to lobby Massachusetts lawmakers against the proposed regulation. The proposal would lead to restricted speed limits in Vineyard waters for over half of the year, which the SSA argues would severely impact both the Nantucket and Vineyard routes, even reduce the number of ferries they could run per day.

Gale said he felt the PETA advertisement seemed like a diversion away from the speed regulations; Keene called the poster placements “ironic.”

The SSA has stated in its testimony that right whales have never been spotted along its ferry routes in Vineyard or Nantucket sounds during its 60 years of operation.

For the SSA, officials maintain that the connection between the proposed speed reduction regulations and the poster were “nonexistent.”

“We commented on the proposed regulations stating that they would be detrimental to the Islands’ ability to continue to receive the necessities of life and pointed out that we have never documented a right whale sighting in these waters,” Driscoll said. “That comment came years before this advertising buy was contracted.”