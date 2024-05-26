Stabbing suspect with Island ties arrested

A suspect charged by police in two stabbing incidents in Braintree and Plymouth, and now reportedly linked to a murder investigation in Connecticut, has been living on Martha’s Vineyard for the past several years.

The man, identified by police as Jared Ravizza, was arrested by Braintree Police after he charged into an AMC movie theater in Braintree on Saturday at approximately 6 pm wielding a knife and attacking four girls, ages 9 to 17, who were taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Ravizza fled the scene in a black SUV, police said. One hour later, State Police started receiving 911 calls reporting a stabbing of a man and a woman in their 20s at the McDonald’s inside the Route 3 Park and Ride in Plymouth; police say Ravizza was connected to both attacks.

Braintree Police managed to get a license plate from surveillance video outside the AMC theater, and Ravizza’s vehicle was spotted by Massachusetts State Police, who pursued him in a high-speed chase that ended in him crashing his car in Sandwich, located south of Plymouth.

CBS affiliate WBZ News in Boston reported that a mother of one of the young girls injured in the Braintree attack described Ravizza as “laughing the whole time” he carried out the unprovoked attack.

He was described by police as wearing a trench coat and a blond wig. But residents of the Island who knew him in different interactions over the past three years said that the long blonde hair, as it appears in news coverage of him being arrested, is his own. And the black SUV may be the same black Porsche SUV he frequently drove on the Island.

A half-dozen Island residents interviewed by The MV Times shared different shards of Ravizza’s life here on the Island that range from several bizarre and hostile interactions in public settings to practicing yoga at the Yoga Barn. He was known for his signature long blond hair, a penchant for wearing aviator sunglasses, and frequent claims that he was a model in Los Angeles.

Island residents, who all asked that their names not be used because of of fear for their safety, said Ravizza was quick to anger and often seemed unhinged. Two people were said to have contacted police about his behavior, and their concerns that he was capable of violence. West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said there was an “active case” on Ravizza when asked about an alleged restraining order, but referred The Times to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. Danielle Whitney, the DA spokesperson, was not immediately available for comment.

It is unclear when he and a man who was frequently with him — and whom Ravizza has introduced as his father — arrived on the Island, renting a property and claiming to have a longtime connection to the community. It was also unclear if the name he used, Jared Ravizza, was his real name or an assumed identity. Dukes County court records show that on April 2, a petition was filed by a Jared Ravizza Jones to change his name to Jared Jones. It is unclear where that case stands.

The MV Times published a story in December 2021 about a Jared Ravizza, who appears to be the same person. He was a self-described seasonal resident who claimed to be running a charitable organization called Ravizza Global Initiative. He told the reporter that he had a long history of coming to the Cape and Islands since his childhood.

At the time, Ravizza was quoted in the article talking about his family’s connection to the Island, saying, “We spend a lot of time on the Vineyard, in Massachusetts, and I just want people to know the accessibility to me … I also hope this story will inspire someone to start an initiative of their own … maybe you’re someone on the Vineyard and you want to start helping people,” he said. “For us, it’s not like a program. I look at it as a movement and lifestyle, and an initiative we do to change people’s lives, to inspire people. It’s a lifelong connection, lifelong relationship, being there, being a mentor.”