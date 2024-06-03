Parking rates at airport go up, especially for long term parking 

Martha’s Vineyard Airport took back management of its parking lot from LAZ Parking on June 1 and immediately raised rates for parking.

Drivers now get only two free hours of parking, down from three. After that, two to five hours costs $15, up from $12.

The rate for five to 24 hours rose from $20 to $25 from May to September. It rose from $15 to $20 from October to April.

The increase was much sharper for long term parking, especially for Island residents.

Under the new fee structure, vehicles registered on the island can no longer buy an annual parking permit for $500. That rate was eliminated.

Instead, those drivers will be eligible to buy an annual $1,250 parking pass for vehicles registered in the state, up from $1,000. Annual passes for out-of-state vehicles jumped from $1,500 to $1,870.

Rates also went up for campers, vehicles towing boats, and commercial vehicles and trailers. Those with Massachusetts plates will be charged $1,750 for an annual parking pass, while vehicles registered outside the state will pay $2,000.

Geoff Freeman, the airport director, said the 120-space lot operated under a “honor system” before 2018, when LAZ Parking was brought on as parking manager. At that point, an electronic gate was installed that required payment based on how long a vehicle was parked.

But after a consultant studied the current system this year, Freeman said he concluded that LAZ Parking was taking a “significant” portion of the parking lot revenue.

Kevin Brennan, the airport’s property manager, said LAZ Parking earned more than $100,000 annually from the airport lot since 2018. The airport took in $43,899, or less than half as much, per year during the same period.

The Times heard from one irate customer who complained about the rise in parking fees, but who asked not to be identified. Freeman said he has not received any complaints.

Freeman said about 50 people buy annual parking permits for passenger vehicles. As of June 2023, five of those vehicles were registered on the Island.

Freeman said the airport cannot subsidize parking spaces for Islanders under Federal Aviation Administration requirements for grants.