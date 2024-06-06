Teamsters union calls for fair Steamship Authority contract

A labor union representing Steamship Authority employees is calling for a fair contract from the ferry line after months of negotiations.

Teamsters Local 59, which represents 400 SSA employees, from licensed deck officers to parking lot attendants, said in a statement Thursday they are seeking more reasonable working hours to allow a better “work-life balance.”

The current contract for licensed deck officers expires on July 26.

“The licensed deck officers — also known as captains and pilots — are required to work 18 hours within a 24-hour period” Jeffrey Sharp, president of Teamsters Local 59, said in a statement.

“While often only having only six hours off the clock, it has been extremely difficult to attract new hires and maintain current staffing levels,” he said.

He told the Times that the work schedule poses a “serious safety threat” to workers and passengers. He said the union represents 50 to 60 licensed deck officers.

According to Sharp, the “industry standard” for maritime workers is 12 hours during a 24-hour period. The U.S. Coast Guard granted the SSA an exemption over 20 years ago to allow the longer hours.

The exemption was supposed to be a “temporary measure” and “now needs obvious updating,” Sharp said.

“It’s time for the Steamship Authority to make a serious proposal that addresses workers’ concerns because it is abundantly clear that the current staffing levels and scheduling are not working for anyone,” Sharp said.

Some parked employee cars at the Woods Hole ferry terminal had windshield posters calling for “FAIR CONTRACT NOW!” A crew member working on the Island Home car ferry wore a pin with the same message.

Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll said the ferry line was engaged in active negotiations with all its bargaining units.

“We look forward to reaching a fair and equitable agreement for both parties, as we have for many contracts in the past,” he added. “We do not discuss the particulars of union negotiations in public, so we will not comment on anything further.”