An ambitious plan for Vineyard Haven’s waterfront

1 of 15

A new nonprofit organization filed ambitious plans today for a public park and pavilion, the expansion and preservation of a renowned wooden-boatbuilding business, and to establish new artist and work space along the Vineyard Haven downtown waterfront as well as increased public access along the harbor side of Beach Road.

The Vineyard Lands for Our Community submitted the proposal, which will still have to navigate a complex set of local, state, and federal regulations before it is approved. The plan seeks to transform a set of waterfront properties along Beach Road, including those long owned by the DeSorcy family. This part of the development will be built on pilings to raise it above the flood zone.

The proposal involves redeveloping a property next to the DeSorcy parcel where Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway now sits, to expand and improve their workspace for boat building. And it includes another adjacent lot known as Boch Park, which would be converted into a public space with an outdoor pavilion, including a stage and an accessible viewing platform. The MV Times building would move to the Boch property under the proposal.

Vineyard Lands for Our Community (VLC) is led by Steve Bernier, owner of Cronig’s Markets and The MV Times, who will serve as president and board chair, and the former executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, Phil Wallis, who has been named VLC’s executive director.

If approved, five properties along Beach Road would be redeveloped by the nonprofit as part of what will be called HarborWorks, creating approximately 250 feet of public beach in total along the harbor, with a majority of the property maintained as open space.

HarborWorks aims to preserve the tradition of a working waterfront along Vineyard Haven Harbor. Developers say they’ve drawn inspiration from Mystic Seaport, a Connecticut open-air waterfront museum that provides the public an opportunity to experience the preservation of historic whaling ships.

For HarborWorks, Wallis said, a central component is preserving and celebrating the historical significance and tradition of wooden boatbuilding along the harbor.

The entire HarborWorks project is estimated to cost about $25 million, and developers hope to fund the project primarily through private donations.

It’s estimated that the approval process and construction would take three to five years to bring to fruition, with initial permitting possibly wrapped up by spring of next year.

Proponents underscore that the public benefit of the project will be front and center as they enter permitting, which will include the Tisbury conservation commission and planning board, and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Proponents say they are looking to the future, not only raising the funding required to build the project but also planning for it to be a sustainable public space.

Ultimately, leaders of the nonprofit say the project would save the historically and economically significant DeSorcy properties from turning over to a private developer, and would instead preserve them for the community.

“We can make something beautiful happen,” Bernier said. “We’re all going to have to give a little and come to the middle, but there’s an opportunity to build community in a very special way here.”

The longtime Cronig’s proprietor and recent MV Times owner says he welcomes input from local and regional agencies, and feedback from the community.

Representatives with Gannon & Benjamin, wooden boatbuilders who have been in operation for decades on the waterfront — the company celebrated 40 years in 2020 — are strong supporters of HarborWorks. They cite concerns of what would happen if a private developer were to take control of the properties.

Co-founder Nat Benjamin told The Times, “The Vineyard Lands for Our Community, HarborWorks project on Beach Road may be the most important commercial waterfront development on Martha’s Vineyard in decades.”

Benjamin added, “It is a creative, sustainable, and appropriate use of our waterfront that will benefit all residents and visitors. But it will take our greater Island community to make it happen. We must work together to get it done.”

Part of HarborWorks includes consolidating Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railways facilities onsite. The boatbuilders currently have a separate workshop offsite, with plans to bring their operations together by building new workshops on Beach Road.

Part of the project also includes preserving Island storytelling and journalism. The proposal calls for the MV Times building on Beach Road to be moved to the Boch property next door. With Bernier as the new owner, the intention is to preserve the 40-year history of the Island news organization.

Inside the newly relocated MV Times building, the hope is to build a digital media hub as a place for teaching the craft of journalism to current and future generations of Islanders. If plans are approved, VLC and The Times would be able to host public forums and events with an eye toward bringing the community together to search for solutions to big challenges such as affordable housing and the impacts of climate change.

Project details

The proposed project is split into two separate plans: the redevelopment of the three DeSorcy properties at 34, 42 and 46 Beach Road, which is named HarborWorks. Adjacent to the DeSorcy property is 30 Beach Road, where The MV Times is now located and which is owned by Tisbury Working Waterfront LLC. That property would be donated to the VLC as part of the development. Next to the MV Times building is Boch Park, which is currently a private bird sanctuary developed by Ernie Boch Jr. In recent weeks, Boch has authorized VLC to include the existing park as part of the larger HarborWorks proposal.

Part of the plans call for a total of 22,500 square feet of workspace for boatbuilding workshops, artists’ studios, and maritime and educational nonprofits.

Buildings on the HarborWorks property would be elevated on pilings approximately 9 feet from grade to accommodate sea level rise. Underneath the elevated buildings will be parking, as well as space that will be accessible to the public.

Plans also include a new, 90-foot pier. Wallis said the pier would allow for a variety of public-access uses.

Wallis said that the proposal also includes drainage systems underground that will provide relief for flooding along Beach Road and Five Corners. Burying overhead utility cables is also part of the project.

With the filing this week, the project will ultimately trigger a development of regional impact with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC). Wallis says that they will work with the MVC while also working the project through local permitters, including the local conservation commission and planning board. The project will also be submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Community lands

VLC, or Vineyard Lands for Our Community, officially formed as a nonprofit in June of last year. While there are several nonprofits and agencies that are focused on land conservation, the idea behind VLC is to focus on keeping prominent commercial Island properties with a significant connection to the Island community from falling into the hands of private developers.

“Do we want everything to go out to a capitalized, commercial viewpoint?” Bernier asked. “Or do we want to try to look at the property and what it means to Islanders who would never have a chance to vote or deal with it? We’re trying to be proactive and involved, and create a timely opportunity to turn something positive.”

Also on the board of directors are Marilyn Vukota, an attorney for VLC; Cole Powers, owner of Powers Electric, and who currently lives at the DeSorcy property; John McDonald, founder of a Boston-based investment firm that has funded affordable housing developments nationally; and Andrew Flake, who heads the VLC project committee. Josh Dunn is the principal designer on the project, George Sourati is the engineer, and Mo O’Connor is the architect.

The team behind HarborWorks says that the Beach Road properties offer an opportunity to establish a kind of master plan for preserving the character of Vineyard Haven, and that they could finally put to rest the decades-long battle over the centrally located property.

As Nat Benjamin put it, “if a developer came in there, it would probably be another moped rental or restaurant. It would be a real slap in the face to our traditional, working waterfront, which is so unusual today. We need more of what we really value that represents this Island.”



Visit vineyardlands.org to see more photos, and a video of the project.