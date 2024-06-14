State green-lights overwater cannabis transportation

Off-Island marijuana will be sailing onto the Vineyard in the near future.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission unanimously approved an administrative order allowing the transportation of marijuana products over state waters between licensed cannabis establishments and treatment centers on Thursday, June 13.

The order went into effect on Friday at midnight.

Kristina Gasson, general counsel for the commission, said during the Thursday meeting.

“While this is happening very quickly, it’s also going to be contingent upon the cooperation of our licensees with the commission staff to make sure this is done in a way that is safe and equitable for all,” Gasson said.

Gasson also said marijuana establishments on the islands that do not transport cannabis products to and from the mainland can continue testing their products where they are, rather than sending them to an independent testing laboratory.

The order will be added to the regulations with more specific language at a later date.

Although a review still needs to occur on how the cannabis businesses plan to transport their products to the Islands and on the vessels to be used, it takes off a burden cast on local cannabis businesses.

“At the end of the day, this was about public health and public safety and patients and consumers alike having access to safely regulated products,” Kimberly Roy, cannabis commissioner, said.

The commission had been considering allowing the transportation of cannabis products over state waters, an illegal activity under federal laws, for marijuana establishments on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Fine Fettle in West Tisbury, the only legal marijuana cultivator on the Vineyard, had halted its growing operation in April with expectations to close by September due to costs.

This also led to Island Time in Vineyard Haven closing its doors in April. While it briefly reopened, it has been closed since May 14.

In an attempt to expedite the process, Geoff Rose, who owns Island Time, jointly filed a lawsuit with the Nantucket-based Green Lady Dispensary in Suffolk County Superior Court.

Adam Dimitri Fine, one of Rose’s attorneys, told The Times on Friday that they will move to have the case dismissed once the inspection for the boat to be used to transport cannabis products is completed.

Gasson said the order was in response to the “growing risk” of access to legal marijuana being cut off from patients and recreational users in Dukes and Nantucket counties.

In Dukes County, which includes Martha’s Vineyard, there are 234 medical marijuana patients.

The commissioners heard from some of these patients, and other cannabis proponents, during a meeting held at Oak Bluffs Public Library on June 6. Commissioners heard about the difficulties associated with running a cannabis business on the Island, such as operational costs and product transportation restrictions, and fears of people turning to an illicit cannabis market if legal marijuana businesses on the Vineyard end up closing.

Bruce Stebbins, cannabis commissioner, said the transportation of cannabis products over state waters should continue to be monitored. He also said the commission should continue to “prioritize and expedite” people who pursue licenses to establish cannabis businesses in Dukes and Nantucket counties.

“There’s a little bit of an unknown out there that I think we all need to understand,” Stebbins said.

Rose was pleased with the commission’s decision and was glad he would be able to retain his business.

“We’re finally providing equity for operations on the Islands,” Rose told the Times on Friday.

Rose said he looks forward to serving Vineyard patients and consumers again. He said Island Time will reopen “very soon” after undergoing the commission’s review, although when that will be remains uncertain.

Fine Fettle remains less certain as it is required to cultivate its own marijuana because it is licensed as a medical marijuana dispensary. While the West Tisbury location was still selling products to customers, Benjamin Zachs, chief operating officer of Fine Fettle, told The Times on June 7 that the business was being prepared for a potential buyer. At the time, Zachs said there were three groups with “deep interest” in taking over the operation, although he did not disclose who they were.

Zachs was not immediately available for comment on Friday.