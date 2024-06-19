Dorothy June Lima Grant passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, as well as the loving staff at Windemere.

She was born at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on March 26, 1940, to Manuel and Priscilla (Klingensmith) Lima. She was their third child, following her brother Tony Lima and sister BettyAnn Bryant, and was soon joined by her brother Jack Lima, and her sisters Ginny Carbon and Bobbi Lima.

In 1958 she married Jerry Grant, also of Edgartown, where they soon built a home with their four children, Cindy Grant (Richard Clark), Debbie Grant (Mike Cassidy), Patty Grant (Donna Streit), and Kenny Grant (Carolyn Paczkowska) on the Katama plains. She was the neighborhood mom who welcomed everyone into her home — all could enjoy home-cooked fried dough on Saturday mornings.

Dottie was a woman of integrity and character. A pillar of love, she imprinted upon her children the importance of finding the good in all. Nothing brought more joy to Dottie than spending time with her family, including her grandchildren, Emily Schiavoni (Ben Lamb), Jared Schiavoni (Stephanie Kuch), Gus Hayes (Jimin Choi), Anna Hayes (Connor Lesneski), Samantha Cassidy, Misha Zaderej (Meghan), Vika Zaderej, Jacob Ewing, Caleb Grant, and Lucy Grant, and great-grandchildren, Otto, Willoughby, Oliver, and David.

Always surrounded by friends, she especially treasured her time with Lena Vanderhoop, Madeline (“Midge”) Moreis, Anna Mae Cecilio, and Josephine Tucker. Throughout their many escapades, laughter and joy always filled the air. Dottie’s contagious laughter, spirited personality, and generous heart will be deeply missed by all who loved her, especially her grandchildren, with whom she held a deep, loving bond.

Dottie was a lifelong Vineyarder whose natural affinity for people led to a career in sales, including manager of Robin Hood’s Barn on Main Street in Edgartown. But she realized her true passion when she began designing kitchens. She loved working with a vast variety of Island builders, and her beautifully designed kitchens are spread across the Island.

She passed away with 37 years of sobriety. She felt blessed to be on that spiritual journey, and to be able to help others who were on the same path.

Donations may be made in her name to Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

There will be a celebration of her life in late August.