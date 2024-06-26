Over 2,000 people lose power in Oak Bluffs 

More than 2,000 Eversource customers in Oak Bluffs were struck by a power outage on Wednesday night.

According to the Eversource’s power outage map, 642 customers near the Webster Avenue area are without power caused by “equipment damage” and 1,801 customers near the Wing Road area are without power because of “maintenance. Both outages occurred around 8:10 pm and 8:11 pm respectively and are expected to be resolved by 10 pm.

That adds up to 62 percent, or 2,443 customers, lost power in Oak Bluffs, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The outage also forced businesses on popular Circuit Avenue to close early.

Priscilla Ress, an Eversource spokesperson, said there were some downed power lines on County Road in Oak Bluffs that led to outages.

“We have crews on the scene assessing what caused the damage to the lines,” she said.

At this time, Ress said it is uncertain what actually caused the damage that led to mass power outage.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz said a vehicle accident was not involved in this case. He said Eversource spliced and repaired the primary wire and are working to get the power back.