Over $120,000 raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Blooming Bids for Kids annual fundraiser to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization raised a record-breaking $120,000 at the event on Friday, June 14.

The sold-out crowd of more than 220 supporters, participants, and donors attended the 12th annual benefit. The garden-themed cocktail party featured a live and silent auction, and also honored the 50th anniversary of Big Brother Big Sisters on the Cape & Islands.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands is a nonprofit organization that aims to create supportive relationships between adult volunteer mentors and Island youth. Currently, the organization serves more than 360 kids throughout the Cape and Islands.

“For 12 years, the Island community has come together to support our mission through Blooming Bids for Kids,” regional director at BBBS J.R. Mell is quoted in a release. “I am beyond grateful for the Blooming Bids for Kids committee, co-chaired by Stanley Startzell and Marcia Smith, the Island community, gardeners, and landscapers, as well as the generous sponsors and donors — too numerous to list. The funds raised from this event ensure that every child referred to us will have an additional, trusted adult in their corner,” he said.