Trustees take Edgartown zoning board to court

The Trustees of Reservations are taking a town board to court for a recent decision that requires the beach managers to get a permit for a practice they’ve been allowing for decades.

In Massachusetts Land Court, the Trustees are appealing a zoning board of appeals decision from June 12 that requires them to apply for a new special permit to continue allowing oversand vehicle access on Chappaquiddick beaches. The board made its decision after an original permit from 1990 could not be located in town hall.

“The Trustees are committed to doing everything we can to keep the beaches open for the public to enjoy until a resolution is reached,” the managers said in a statement announcing their intention to appeal.

The appeal is just one thread in an ongoing dispute between Chappy homeowners and beachgoers, the Trustees and the town regarding access of over-sand vehicles on Chappaquiddick beaches.

Earlier this year, private landowner at Cape Poge on Chappaquiddick, Victor Colantonio, requested Edgartown zoning inspector Reade Kontje Milne enforce a special permit and order a cease-and-desist against the Trustees for what he deemed an intensification of activities on the conservation organization’s Chappaquiddick properties. Milne declined Colantonio’s request, citing a lack of information, and pointed out to the town’s planning board had approved a special permit in 1990. However, the special permit itself could not be located.

Colantonio appealed to the zoning board of appeals, who supported Milne’s inaction, but decided the Trustees — because the actual special permit couldn’t be located — would need to resubmit an application to the planning board by mid-July. According to the zoning board’s order, the Trustees would have to cease operations at the Cape Poge area if they failed to apply for a new special permit.

In a statement, the Trustees argued the zoning board’s order was “unreasonably vague” and “does not specify what, in particular, requires a special permit.” Additionally, the Trustees say the order was not filed by the town until June 26, which provided “insufficient time” for the conservation organization to meet the zoning board’s July 12 deadline.

“The Trustees are in full compliance with the Town’s zoning bylaws, including the Cape Poge DCPC,” the statement reads in part, referencing the advisory committee meant to propose guidelines for managing Cape Poge. “It is undisputed that 34 years ago, the Trustees applied for and received special permit authority, but through no fault of the Trustees, the Town apparently failed to issue a written document that the Trustees could record.”

The Trustees say they will continue working with the Edgartown planning board to receive clarity on what requires a special permit moving forward.

Advocates for public beach access applauded the Trustees’ decision to take the town zoning board to court.

Martha’s Vineyard Beach Access Group, also known as MVBAG, said in a statement they fully support the Trustees’ legal action against the zoning board.

The group stated they felt the zoning board, particularly the chairperson Martin Tomassian, had a “limited understanding” of the purpose of the special permit being requested and the “laws, regulations, and guidelines governing beach management and public access.”

Additionally, the group stated “Chairperson Tomassian’s attitude toward the community made us feel marginalized and irrelevant to the ZBA’s decision.”

“Ultimately, the ones most affected by these decisions are not TTOR but the people who simply ‘want to go to the beach,’” the statement reads in part. “We are hopeful that the legal action will prompt the Town and TTOR to come together and focus on solutions that best serve the entire community like the [reinstallation] of the stairs at Wasque. In other words, ‘enough is enough.’”

Patrick Paquette, former president of both the Massachusetts Striped Bass Association and the Massachusetts Beach Buggy Association, issued a statement saying Edgartown had “unfortunately chosen sides in the ongoing beach access dispute” between the Trustees and private landowners.

“The recreational fishing and beach going public are already experiencing a loss of access to Wasque Point due to excessive red tape related to the Wasque stairs,” his statement reads in part. “Now this anti-access group of private landowners is attempting to shut down all beach access using any town board they can influence. The recreational fishing community is accustomed to these ‘Not In My Backyard’ battles and we applaud the TTOR for drawing a line in the sands of Chappaquiddick by appealing the two recent Orders of Condition and taking this gross over reach of local authority by the Zoning Board of Appeals to court.”

All of the zoning board members and Colantonio were listed as defendants in the suit.

When reached by the Times, Colantonio said he was not aware of the lawsuit.

The zoning board chair, Tomassian, declined to comment.