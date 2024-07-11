Workforce housing developments raise alarms in Tisbury

1 of 3

A 99-year-old house at 97 Spring St. was demolished in January. If it had made it to 100 years old, it would have qualified as a historic structure, and would have required a lengthy review by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission before demolition.

Now a project to rebuild the property into workforce housing has become a lightning rod for Tisbury residents. Many worry, with 97 Spring St. as just one example of several, that the seaside village could turn into a community of boarding houses, pointing to projects intended to house workers in the offshore wind industry.

And some residents and town board members point to the town building department for not doing enough to vet projects with the proper oversight, letting them sail through permitting and bypass local boards.

The dispute between nearby residents, town officials, and the developer comes in the crosshairs of a housing crisis on the Island, with repeated calls for the development of more workforce housing, and amid the growth of the offshore wind industry, with developers looking to house a workforce on the Island.

Tisbury planning officials have said that the latest developments unfolding have prompted the need for a greater discussion about where workforce housing would be most appropriate in town.

The issue came to a head this month, with the Tisbury planning board calling out town building inspector Greg Monka, and referring two projects to a regional planning agency for a much more extensive review.

Many of the projects discussed in town are owned by real estate developer Xerxes Aghassipour, who is developing multiple properties in Tisbury intended to house Vineyard Wind workers. According to town and Martha’s Vineyard Commission documents, his properties could house at least two dozen of the company’s workers.

Of Aghassipour’s properties in town, 97 Spring St. has likely garnered the most attention among residents.

In January, the town’s building and zoning department granted Aghassipour a permit to build a single-family residence at 97 Spring St. A permit for single-family construction typically requires only a sign-off from the town building inspector, compared to a much more thorough and complicated permitting process required for workforce housing. Town bylaws also state that a residential property cannot board more than three people without special permission from the zoning board of appeals and select board. If those permissions are granted, the owner must also be a town resident, and occupy and operate the property.

Designs submitted to the Tisbury building department suggested an intent to house a large number of people. Site plans filed to the department in October describe a “proposed nine-bedroom house,” and plans filed under a week later describe a “proposed single-family residence” and a nine-spot parking lot.

Aghassipour informed town officials, during a May 29 meeting, of his intentions to rent the entire 97 Spring St. building to a Vineyard Wind–affiliated company for workforce housing. A draft lease agreement for the property names as a tenant General Electric Renewables US LLC — a partner in the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm project.

Still, the building inspector did not refer the project for special permission to house more occupants than bylaws normally allow.

As 97 Spring St. began construction this winter and neared completion in the spring, residents started directing complaints at the town — worried about the overdevelopment of Vineyard Haven. Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie has been leading the charge of concerned Tisbury residents. She has been living at 93 Spring St. since 1996.

Budinger-Cormie told The Times she became alarmed by the building’s plans after this April, when residents were first officially notified that the owner was looking to re-establish the property’s porch.

After that April notification, Budinger-Cormie and more than half a dozen other Vineyard Haven residents wrote concerned letters to the town, many of them questioning whether the property was intended for use as a single-family residence. Some asked the town to order construction to stop.

“As neighbors, we are concerned that the proposed property, as designed, is unlikely to be used as a single-family residence,” wrote Spring Street residents Todd and Sandy Scott, asking the town to stop construction until boards review the property’s permits.

Budinger-Cormie detailed her concerns in a May 21 letter to Greg Monka of the town building and zoning department, who serves multiple roles as the building commissioner/inspector of buildings and zoning enforcement officer. In her letter, Budinger-Cormie asked the town to issue a cease-and-desist for the project and revoke its building permit.

Budinger-Cormie also raised traffic congestion concerns in the event that 97 Spring St. is inhabited, and called into question whether town bylaws would allow a large number of unrelated persons to live at the address.

Budinger-Cormie’s May letter also stated that construction and local permitting should not continue unless Monka determines whether 97 Spring St. qualifies as a development of regional impact (DRI) with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission regional planning agency.

Through the DRI process, the commission can review developments that will significantly affect their surroundings and impact multiple Vineyard towns. Any Vineyard municipal entity can refer to the commission a project that has applied for a permit and triggers the commission’s 19-page checklist. The agency then chooses whether to review the project.

After repeated attempts to reach Monka at the building and zoning department offices, over the phone and through email, The Times was not able to reach the building inspector for comment.

In response to Budinger-Cormie’s letters, the town in late May demanded a stop-work order on 97 Spring St., and requested a meeting to review the building’s proposed use and occupancy. This meeting was held at Aghassipour’s EduComp building offices downtown, and Monka as well as town administrator Jay Grande attended.

Grande favored the cease-and-desist two days before it was issued, according to an email obtained by The Times. “I think a cease-and-desist is in order simply for the fact of the developer’s clear intention to utilize the property other than as a single-family residence,” Grande wrote in an email to Monka.

The order was active for about a week and a half before it was rescinded on June 5, following a May 30 letter sent from Aghassipour’s attorneys to the town.

The developer’s attorneys argued that the order had been issued prematurely, and criticized “unsupported allegations” that the property would be rented to a single employer who would then impermissibly rent individual bedrooms.

It also stated that any questions about the property’s future occupancy are supposed to be addressed after construction begins, when town officials consider granting the certificate of occupancy.

The lawyers also stated that the intention to house workers at the property is subject to change. “The current intention (which may change prior to applying for an occupancy permit) is that the tenant will be an employer company, and the employer will allow its workers to live together in a congregant manner as a single household unit,” they wrote.

Monka, responding to the developer’s attorneys, stated that he allowed construction to resume due to how the site plan submitted to his office was labeled.

“The building permit was issued for construction of a single-family residence; the site plan submitted with the permit application labeled the building as a ‘Proposed Single-Family Residence,’” Monka’s letter stated. He said that Aghassipour told him that the building could be repurposed “to make it a more traditional single-family dwelling.”

Monka’s letter did state that though the stop-work order was lifted, the project must comply with town zoning bylaws in order to receive its certificate of occupancy. He added that the workforce/congregate housing detailed in the draft lease would not fit the definition of single-family use in town bylaws.

Days after the stop-work order was rescinded, Budinger-Cormie told The Times that she felt ignored by her town.

“My husband Leigh and I both felt that we did not have a voice in anything that was happening,” she said. “And we woke up the next day, and we looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘We can’t complain and be a victim. We have to be part of the solution.’”

Her concerns about housing-related issues in town led her to run for select board as a write-in candidate this past spring, in what she says began as a protest campaign. She ended up winning half as many votes as incumbent chair Roy Cutrer, who won re-election by 274 votes to her 139.

With word of residents’ concerns, the town’s planning board began scrutinizing not just 97 Spring St., but other properties that Aghassipour is developing, and other workforce housing developments.

Aghassipour’s properties in town currently include 97 Spring St., 123 Beach Road, 52 William St., and the EduComp Building at 4 State Road.

Some of these properties are named in public documents as proposed housing for Vineyard Wind workers. A 2022 commission DRI report for the operations and maintenance building on Beach Road summarizes some proposed housing arrangements, subject to change.

The report also described the jobs intended for the company’s building. “It is anticipated that 28 of the new jobs will be targeted toward Island residents in year one, increasing to 56 in year five, but there is no guarantee, particularly given current housing changes on the Island,” the report reads.

These jobs include 12 year-round onshore jobs, 24 year-round offshore jobs, and 20 seasonal offshore jobs.

Vineyard Wind proposed seven to 10 employee housing apartment units at the EduComp building at 4 State Road downtown (the EduComp building was also approved by the MVC’s development of regional impact process in May). The commission document also mentions five apartment units proposed at 52 William St., a short walk from 97 Spring St.

Aghassipour is also the applicant for a building permit at 123 Beach Road, a property that has touched off concern with residents. Planning board chair and Martha’s Vineyard Commissioner Ben Robinson told The Times the property is being used as workforce housing, and that the property will have to require a special permit from his board.

On Monday, Robinson and the Tisbury planning board filed a petition with the zoning board of appeals, challenging a residential building permit granted to the Beach Road property.

The planning board stated in the petition that Monka granted a residential building permit for 123 Beach Road on June 10. One week later, he granted the property a temporary occupancy permit.

The petition also asks the inspector to refer the project to the planning board, so that they can consider whether to grant it a special permit.

The petition also states that the project qualifies as a development of regional impact, and that as per the legislation creating the commission, the agency is supposed to review or decline to review a project before local development permits are issued.

The petition also calls out the town’s building inspector. “At no time has the building inspector been willing to discuss a referral to the Tisbury planning board for a special permit, nor has he indicated a willingness or intention to refer the development to the MVC,” the petition states.

“In the opinion of the board, this development by [Aghassipour] was pre-maturely [sic] issued a residential building permit, which is out of the proper order of typical procedure,” it continues.

The planning board also chose last Wednesday to refer both 97 Spring St. and 123 Beach Road to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission regional planning agency for review, following months of residents voicing concerns.

At last week’s meeting, planning board officials said that Aghassipour has a responsibility to familiarize himself with local zoning bylaws and the commission’s procedures, and to obtain permits in the proper order.

The referrals halt all work at the two properties until the commission decides whether to discuss them at a public hearing.

“We have a pretty big victory tonight,” Budinger-Cormie stated afterward in a message to neighbors.

Chair Ben Robinson stated at the meeting that despite 97 Spring St. being permitted as a single-family residence, its intended use is what can justify referral.

“You can come to the town and say, ‘I want to build a single-family home,’ and you build a single-family home, and you can use it as a single-family home,” Robinson said.

“If you were to use that as a boarding house, or a dormitory, where you have five individual leases or more, then it appears to require a mandatory referral and a concurrence review at the MVC,” he added.

The planning board expressed less interest in referring 52 William St. to the commission. That project was granted a commercial building permit in October 2022. According to Aghassipour’s lawyer Peter Brown during the board meeting, it was set to be occupied within one week. Robinson noted that this project has already been reviewed by the town zoning board of appeals and William Street Historic District commission.

Robinson also discussed the possibility of referring a project at 21 Causeway Road, for which applicant Michael Calheta was issued a residential building permit last June. Robinson noted that the property might be used for dormitory-type housing.

Reached by The Times prior to the planning board decisions, Aghassipour defended the project at 97 Spring St. He said that the Island sorely needs workforce housing opportunities.

Aghassipour said that he did not fully understand residents’ worries that workforce housing will impact their neighborhood’s character.

He also questioned if some of the animosity was directed at the class of worker: “They say it affects character and identity. I don’t know what that means. Would it be OK if there were doctors and nurses [at the property]? What if they were engineers maintaining the wind farm?”

He told The Times that the project at 97 Spring St. would offer convenience for workers, as it is within walking distance of the company’s operations and maintenance building on Beach Road.

“I’m somebody who’s one of the few people that is OK with developing property and leasing it out year-round to people who work and live on-Island,” he told The Times. “Given that I have a background in helping companies and individuals with housing needs year-round, it’s something I would consider doing.”

Aghassipour’s lawyers have also made a point that his intended use is allowed under single-family use. “This living arrangement is not a boarding house. It is not a rooming house. It falls within single-family use of the Tisbury ZBL,” the attorneys’ May 30 letter states.

Aghassipour told The Times that given the nature and frequency of workforce housing in Tisbury, he is also concerned about selective enforcement of his properties. “It’s been a bit of a gray area in zoning,” he said of workforce housing of more than three people. “We all know it occurs across the board.”

“If the town does not allow more than three unrelated people to live in the house, we will abide by the laws of the regulations of the town,” he said. “Then the town will need to enforce that across the board … “Will [the town] use one set of rules selectively, or enforce them? Will the town step back and say, ‘We need to clarify our zoning?’ That is really the question.”

The developer told The Times that he would not comment following the planning board’s decisions.

For Robinson, the controversy that has come up around 97 Spring St., 123 Beach Road, and other properties could lead to a long-needed discussion among town officials about workforce housing, even though the Spring Street property is somewhat of a special case.

“[97 Spring St.] does point to sort of a larger issue on the Island, where we’ve traditionally over the past 20 years seen business owners and employers basically buying homes to house employees. They buy an existing house, and put a bunch of people in it … [97 Spring St.] differs in that it is purpose-built. They’re not buying a home and turning it into workforce housing. This is somebody building a home purposely used for workforce housing,” Robinson said.

Monka, Robinson said, is a key safeguard in the town’s permitting process, as his office is the authority that decides whether to grant residential building permits.

Robinson said, however, that Monka has not been taking advantage of his discretion: “The building inspector is a powerful position in the town. It holds a lot of discretion. We have a new building inspector that doesn’t seem to understand the intent of the bylaws.”

“If [the department] is not clear on how to sort them out, they can seek advice from other departments in town. But frankly, we have a building inspector who is not doing that,” he also said.

Robinson added that when it comes to determining which districts allow workforce housing, the town and its voters have some work to do.

“Generally speaking, there is yet to be a determined area where it says this residential district could accommodate housing versus this type of district. That is part of the discussion we will have to think about. How much of our Island workforce do we want to see become transient and employer-owned — which is somewhat problematic?”

Robinson also understands “company town” concerns. “When you live where you work, your employer has a little bit of leverage over you. You are basically homeless unless you can find another employer. It’s what they used to call a company town,” he said.

The town zoning board of appeals will hold a public hearing on August 8 at 4:45 pm regarding the stop-work order decision at 97 Spring St. The hearing will occur at the town hall annex at 66 High Point Lane.