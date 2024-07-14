Islanders condemn political violence after assassination attempt

From church podiums and in backyards and on beaches, Islanders have been reacting Sunday morning to the failed assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The former President has stated on social media that he is safe, and that the upper part of his right ear was pierced by a bullet. According to national media, almost immediately after the first shots rang out, the gunman — Pennsylvania resident Thomas Matthew Crooks — was killed by United State Secret Service.

President Joe Biden said that he talked with the former president, and told the nation in a press briefing Saturday night that political violence has no place in America.

Political and religious leaders on the Vineyarder are calling for peace after the attack.

Jonathan Chatinover, the chair of the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard, condemned the shooting.

“We deplore violence of any kind,” Chatinover said in a statement. “We wish everybody who was injured a full recovery and we send condolences to the family and friends of the person who died. We hope this terrible incident raises awareness of the urgent need for gun control measures, especially an assault weapon ban.”

During Sunday services, religious leaders addressed their congregations.

“God of love, wisdom and hope, bless us with your holy light of peace in this country,” Father Chip Seadale of St. Andrew Episcopal Church said.

“Make us ever mindful that violence is not the way to peace, but that our very practice of peace is the only way,” Seadale said. “And help us, every one, to contribute to the continued well-being of this great experiment of America, this beautiful and yet still imperfect union, by setting our focus on you alone, that we may continue to bear proudly that torch of liberty which has been lit in this land, and work to blot out ignorance, prejudice, and poverty.”.

Reverend Charlotte Wright, pastor of the Chilmark Community Church, included former President Trump and other victims from the rally in her opening prayers:

“Gracious and loving God, we ask that your presence be known to all in these turbulent and troubled times. Help us to remember that love and acceptance should be our guiding words. You, who taught us to love one another, please walk with us on our path with a gentle hand upon our shoulder. Stay close to us and love us always. In your name we pray. Amen.”

The Times has reached out to the Martha’s Vineyard Republican Club for comment.