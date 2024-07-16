Seeds that know the Island

1 of 4

Native plants produce seeds ready to live here. Sure, planting requires care and attention, but anyone is capable, and not just in specialized greenhouses, but on back porches, balconies, and home gardens; all you need is time, seeds, and soil.

The reason you may want to: Native plants support a greater abundance and diversity of wildlife by providing habitat that directly supports populations of butterflies, bees, and birds. Native plants make landscapes more adaptable to future environmental stressors caused by the climate crisis, including temperature swings, drought, flooding, and pest outbreaks.

Polly Hill Arboretum, decades ahead of native seed movements, has created an online record of more than 200 Island native plants that you can browse using its Plantfinder resource.

Timothy Boland, executive director of Polly Hill, says that planting native plants helps to prepare for the unknowns. “Native plants are uniquely adapted to soils and stressors, and more so have a really tight connection with the animals in an environment,” said Boland.

Polly Hill not only informs, it sells native plant plugs to people interested in adding natives to their landscaping. Some of the plants they propagate, like red columbine, which flowers in the spring, have had limited populations on the Island, and Polly Hill has helped to restore them. “We knew it was here and only here, and now we can propagate it. From a conservation standpoint, with an endemic plant, what we’ve done here is kind of cool,” said an understated Boland.

Orange butterfly weed is its most popular native plant due to its bright orange flowers and attractiveness of monarchs, but Boland encourages people to look beyond the beauty of a plant and consider what it can provide to the environment: “We tend to be enamored with just the beautiful, and don’t understand the functionality of what we would consider a grass. A lot of things have equal value, even though they don’t have the startling beauty.”

Polly Hill’s season-long plant sale continues through Oct. 14, and offers several Island-native plants that will establish themselves quickly in a garden, as well as native grass like Pennsylvania sedge.

A convenient place to “check out” native seeds, the West Tisbury library offers a seed library which contains a unique collection of seeds suited to our local environment, and the library hopes to create a locally adapted collection of seeds over time.

The seed library there has been focused mostly on food seeds until recently. Mary Sage Napolitan, the regenerative landscape manager at Island Grown Initiative, began to create a native plants section.

“There’s a lot of energy behind it, but it’s really hard to get the plants. You can buy seeds from some companies, but they’re not always from the Vineyard. The hope is that at least we’ll have some bank of seeds so that people can start,” said Napolitan.

Although people are often hesitant to add native plants to their gardens, Napolitan says you can still have a gorgeous, well-manicured garden made up of mostly, if not entirely, native plants.

“There are nonnative plants that aren’t bad; some of those plants are totally harmless. It’s just a matter of also making a point to incorporate native plants, because we know that they support so many insects and other wildlife,” said Napolitan.

Napolitan recommends native garden plants such as Penstemon digitalis, a tall white flower, Penstemon hirsutus, which produces a similar purple flower, and Monarda fistulosa, a lavender flower that attracts a variety of bees and butterflies. Napolitan herself is very fond of asters, which can be small blue, white, or purple flowers, and goldenrods, a tall golden flower that is natural bird food.

Christine Wiley, a horticultural expert and greenhouse grower for more than 30 years, owns Vineyard Gardens with her husband Chuck, a self-proclaimed “plant-aholic.”

“We want to have a positive environmental impact and do anything we can to slow down climate change,” said Chris Wiley. “Native plants have been here for a long time, and we know they do very well here.”

Vineyard Gardens hosted a Garden Worksop on Saturday, June 22, where attendees were taught how to plant for climate resilience. The workshop was led by guest speaker Andrea Berry, executive director of the Wild Seed Project in Maine. “It’s nice to host a well-known speaker and to support ecology. We are a small Island here, and it’s nice to support our environment,” said Wiley.

Wild Seed Project is a Maine nonprofit that works to build climate-resilient habitats in Northeast landscapes. Its mission is to inspire people to take action in increasing the presence of native plants grown from wild seed that safeguard wildlife habitat, support biodiversity, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Native plants are plants that have evolved in the place they are for milenia in relation to the creatures: therefore they are really critical parts to a healthy and vibrant ecosystem,” said Berry.

Native plants have interrelated partnerships with insects. Milkweed is a good example, as the plant is a select place for monarch butterflies to lay their eggs. Those eggs hatch and the caterpillars feed on the milkweed exclusively, then as adults, the monarch feeds off the plant’s blooms. “They have evolved this beautiful relationship with this plant over time that is really critical,” said Berry.

Berry included that native plants can be wonderful garden plants because they are adapted to the environment they are experiencing. “When you actually stop and slow down and take a look at a garden, the beauty of a garden is in all the different pieces moving within it, and all the life that it supports. A healthy, living place where all different creatures live and can thrive is actually what I define as beautiful,” said Berry.

Native plant adaptation continues. The Island’s recent rainstorms and windstorms resulted in a great amount of erosion, and conservation efforts have turned towards native plants. “When plants evolve in parallel with stressors coming at them from our ecosystem, they develop adaptations that allow them to respond to or mitigate some of those outside challenges. If we have a biodiverse ecosystem, then we are going to have a population of plants diverse enough to be resilient in the face of whatever nature is throwing at us,” said Berry.