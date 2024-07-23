Steamship Authority showcases student artwork

Joining its iconic mural this summer, the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority terminal is displaying 74 art pieces by Tisbury School students, depicting Island scenes.

The 9- by 10-inch canvases, placed near the ceiling of the terminal, showcase neon-colored lighthouses, vibrant sunsets in the backgrounds, and the addition of extra details like sharks and fish in the water.

“The pieces are so exciting and vibrant — I feel like every piece was very successful,” Tisbury School art teacher Julie Brand, who shepherded the project, said.

Brand has been working with her fourth-, sixth-, and seventh-grade students on this project since the beginning of the school year, after coordinating a collaboration with Vineyard Haven terminal manager Leigh Cormie. Executing this project included creating a class curriculum.

The class learned about lighthouses and their importance before modern technology, their different light and sound patterns, the different markings and designs, and about ferries and the different models and types of boats.

“M.V. is a really special place to grow up,” Brand said. “I wanted to help students understand some of the things that make this Island so special, like having lighthouses and using the ferry,”

The pieces were put up in June, and will remain a part of the Steamship Authority for years to come.