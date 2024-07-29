Oak Bluffs officials warn of water shortage

Oak Bluffs officials are making a push to prevent a summertime water shortage.

With a growing summertime population using more and more water, officials with the town’s water district are considering building a new well — estimated at $10 million — to help meet the demand.

Michael Silvia, Oak Bluffs Water District superintendent, told the town’s select board on July 23 that the district’s infrastructure wasn’t able to meet the growing water demands in July and August. This has led to mandatory water bans and encouraging residents to water their lawns every other day, rather than every day.

If the pattern continues unabated without a new water source, Silvia said that new residential developments in town may not have access to water.

“We’re going to be tapped out,” Silvia said, although when that would be is unknown.

The amount of water used has surged over the years, especially in the summer. According to Silvia, Oak Bluffs used around 412 million gallons of water last year. That’s around 32-million gallons more compared to 10 years ago, when Silvia said around 380 million gallons of water was used. Silvia said it is likely the town will probably use over 400 million gallons of water by the end of the year.

Silvia also said the time when the most amount of water was used on a daily basis was between 3 am and 8 am. That also means there is less water available for first responders if a fire were to spark in Oak Bluffs during the early morning hours.

In such a situation, Silvia told the Times a “reverse 911 call” asking residents to temporarily stop using water. Silvia said while the town has not had to deal with this before, it would be dire if an emergency occurred when the water tank has not had enough time to refill itself.

He also said Oak Bluffs’ water system isn’t designed to cut off water in a part of town to help an emergency like a fire. Additionally, Silvia said even if this was possible, the option would cause other issues for the town, like making some fire hydrants temporarily unusable.

Silvia said projects are in the works to expand water capacity. These include installing a new well, which the superintendent said would allow the district to pump an additional 1,000 gallons of water per minute. He said construction could be completed in roughly six years — that may cost over $10 million. A new well would mean a new, more modern water tank as well that could cost as much as $10 million. Silvia also said work was underway to redesign two of the Oak Bluffs’ wells in Manuel F. Correllus State Forest to allow them to pump water at the same time. He said that would essentially provide the town with another water source.

“This is something we should be thinking of now as a town,” board chair Gail Barmakian said about the water shortage at last week’s select board meeting.

Silvia told the Times that it isn’t just Oak Bluffs; other Island towns are also dealing with similar water supply struggles.

Representatives of the water district also briefly touched upon PFAS, saying that while there has never been a violation relating to the chemical compounds before, they are being vigilant following the stricter standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They are investigating mitigation efforts with engineers. A treatment system for PFAS could also cost the town tens-of-millions-of-dollars.

In other news, Oak Bluffs is considering a new taxi regulation to protect taxi companies registered with the town. The regulations include prohibiting certain parking lots or soliciting customers in Oak Bluffs for taxi drivers from companies licensed in other Island towns. No decision was made during the meeting, although the board is considering whether to create a working group to iron out the details.

Meanwhile, the board unanimously approved holding a special town meeting on October 29 at Oak Bluffs School at 7 pm. While no specific issues were determined for the special town meeting warrant, Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter said it will be for bylaw updates and other matters that may need to be addressed.