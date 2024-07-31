Likely turbine debris reported in Edgartown, Aquinnah

The scope of the turbine debris from a broken blade washing ashore on Martha’s Vineyard seems to have widened with reports of debris in Edgartown and Aquinnah as well.

Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty told the Times that foam “less than a garbage bag full” was found washed ashore at Norton Point, a southern facing town-owned beach, on Wednesday. Beaches remain open and town staff will do the initial cleaning.

Hagerty said while he couldn’t “scientifically” prove the foam was from Vineyard Wind, considering the similarity of the material to those that washed ashore on Nantucket, he said “common sense” dictates that it is highly likely.

Hagerty said Vineyard Wind or GE Vernova, the company responsible for manufacturing and installing the offshore wind farm’s blades, will also be sending personnel to the down-Island town to deal with the debris.

In Aquinnah debris is believed to have washed ashore as well, although last weekend. Jeffrey Madison, Aquinnah town administrator, and Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) both received a call from Vineyard Wind last weekend stating that a part of the damaged turbine blade may have washed ashore on a north side beach in town.

Andrews-Maltais said the possible debris was found near the jetty at West Basin. “I believe it’s from Vineyard Wind,” she said.

The possible debris was found during Vineyard Wind’s “regular reconnaissance,” according to Madison. The Aquinnah town administrator said the company was “very forthright” over what they found and are investigating the matter, making an effort to clean up and search for other debris that may be in the area.

“They are trying really hard to do the right things,” Madison said.

So far, the offshore wind developers had not provided further updates, he said.

Vineyard Wind has been asking people, especially on Nantucket where truckloads of debris washed ashore, not to touch debris if they find any and should instead report it to them.

Representatives of Vineyard Wind or GE Vernova did not respond to a request for comment.

These aren’t the first bouts of possible debris from Vineyard Wind the Island has dealt with.

Earlier in July, Vineyard Wind notified Edgartown that foam from the broken turbine blade having potentially washed ashore around Wasque Point on Chappaquiddick Island.

The Trustees of Reservations, who manage the Wasque area, announced on July 19 that they were working with Vineyard Wind to locate and remove any potential debris on Chappaquiddick.

Mary Dettloff, the Trustees spokesperson, said a “very small amount of styrofoam” was found at Wasque, although she referred the Times to Vineyard Wind on whether the material was actually from the offshore wind turbine.

“Our rangers continue to monitor the beaches, and we are in regular contact with Vineyard Wind as they continue their monitoring as well,” she said

While the Trustees had “communicated” to Vineyard Wind about the styrofoam, Dettloff said the company has not retrieved it.

Vineyard Wind previously told the Times that modeling of the currents and the wind direction indicated debris from the offshore wind project would not hit Martha’s Vineyard shores — unlike Nantucket where fiberglass shards, among other materials, washed ashore on its beaches.

Vineyard Wind and US Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England in Woods Hole have been working to model the debris’ trajectory on a daily basis, according to Coast Guard Lt. Samantha Corcoran. However, neither entity has responded to the Times’ request for the data.