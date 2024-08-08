‘Like playing professional baseball’ 

What the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks lacked in playoff success this summer they enjoyed in fan support. The boys in purple led the New England Collegiate Baseball League in attendance with 3,056 visitors per home game (67,232 overall).

It was the second consecutive year that the Vineyard led the NECBL in attendance, and fourth consecutive year experiencing growth, previously hosting 1,309 fans per game in 2019.

For reference, the Sharks and the reigning champion Newport Gulls (2,676) led the 13-team pool as the only ball clubs to break 1,700. The Sharks even drew hundreds more on average than the most popular Cape Cod League teams from Orleans (2,092 in 2023), Chatham (1,819) and Cotut (1,622).

Explaining this 133 percent increase in attendance could be the Vineyard’s Southern Division titles in 2019 and 2021, and an NECBL championship in 2022. But the Sharks have floundered the past two years, getting swept by the Vermont Mountaineers in the first round of the NECBL playoffs this August, and finishing third-to-last in 2023.

Despite the downturn in win percentage, attendance keeps increasing at a rapid rate — the Sharks’ regular season finale (a 7-3 loss to the North Shore Navigators on July 30) drew in a franchise record crowd of 5,869 to the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs.

“The guys ate it up. They had a blast — it makes them feel like they’re playing professional baseball,” interim head coach Ryan Miller said of his team’s support. “We tell them to go play the game they love, and have fun with it. If you’re not having fun doing this, you’re not gonna perform.”

This vision for success stems from the Sharks’ front office, led by general manager Russ Curran.

Under Curran’s direction the past seven years, the Sharks have drawn more and more fans to the ballpark by promising cheap tickets and fun for all ages.

“It’s the cheapest family entertainment on the Island. Kids 13 and under get in free. A ticket with a hot dog and burger for 13 bucks, you can’t find that anywhere here,” Curran said. “And you can get to see baseball. Build it [and] they will come.”

For kids, there’s the opportunity to chase down foul balls or run the bases with Sharky. For adults, there’s the expansive beer garden in right field. For the 234 season, ticket holders and other passionate baseball fans, there’s the chance to see top Division I athletes flash leather and rake homers on a baseball field used by high schoolers.

Among the many powerhouse schools represented by the Sharks this year were Clemson, Duke, Louisville and Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, nine different former Sharks were signed by MLB teams during the 2024 Draft this July.

“All of our organization’s hard work picking good citizens and players pays off,” Curran said. “We treat our guys right when they are here.”

Regardless of how much winning percentage and attendance are correlated, the Sharks organization wants to continue attracting top talent in the coming seasons. Curran says pitching will be a priority, considering the Vineyard finished with the second-worst team ERA (5.99) in the NECBL this year, and a 4.65 ERA last season.

Based on the players’ reviews of the Vineyard, this shouldn’t be a problem.

“The people here — Russ, [his wife] Danielle, the coaches, the players — being able to grow a relationship with all of them has been life changing,” All-star shortstop Chris Hacopian of Maryland said. “Just something I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life.”