George Clinton brings the funk to O.B.

1 of 3

The Mothership landed in Oak Bluffs last Wednesday as funk music pioneer George Clinton brought his Parliament–Funkadelic & the P-Funk All-Stars FunkFest to the Strand Theatre.

The performance was part of a busy week on-Island for Clinton, including an “Iconoclast Conversation” on Monday at Waban Park and an exhibition of his paintings at 47 Circuit Avenue — events all programmed by Inkwell Inspirations.

Parliament–Funkadelic’s 50-year legacy preceded them before the performance, as the group’s 1975 song “Mothership Connection (Star Child)” could be heard from speakers at Sand Bar & Grille, across the street from the Strand on Circuit Avenue Extension.

“Some band members came into Sand Bar before and after rehearsals, and they had such a great vibe,” manager Mottola told The Times.

“I think it’s amazing to get a big name like that to come here and play,” he said of Clinton.

Though Mottola had never seen the band live, he hoped to catch a glimpse while working. “I hope the back door will be open and I can get a look,” he said.

One of the couple hundred fans lined up for the FunkFest, Kevin Wood of Buffalo was quick to point out his long history with Clinton’s music. “I literally was weaned on the funk,” he told The Times, adding that he got into the band around the release of “Mothership Connection.”

“Especially my college years — we used to go on junkets to go watch it,” he added.

When asked what song he came to see live, Wood was looking forward to a 10-minute guitar solo. “‘Maggot Brain,’” he said. “That’s all I came to hear.”

Clinton arrived behind the Strand in the hour before call time, and spoke briefly to The Times while relaxing with friends and bandmates.

In his week on-Island, the 83-year-old said that he had been staying active. “We caught some big fish today,” he said.

Looking into the Strand, a 210-seat former movie theater, Clinton was ready to go. “I’ve been in there,” he said. “Kind of tidy. It’s going to be fun.”

A dozen or so bandmates took their places at 7 pm — some behind a feather-covered microphone stand, and in the case of drummer Benzel Cowan, while wearing bedazzled goggles. Kaleidoscopic graphics projected behind the band featured Oak Bluffs’ cottage houses as well as Ocean Park.

Clinton, in his first on-Island performance, entered to a standing ovation and took center stage in a decorated captain’s hat, blue windbreaker and pants, and Kamala Harris T-shirt.

P-Funk energized the crowd from the start with “(Not Just) Knee Deep,” known widely for providing the vocal sample for rap group De La Soul’s “Me, Myself and I.”

And while Clinton commanded the band through decades of hits, he also took a backseat for a handful of standout solos. Saxophonist and vocalist Greg Thomas showed off high notes, and trombonist Greg Boyer performed more than one high kick. Around the halfway point of the night, keyboardist Danny Bedrosian stirred the crowd with a medley including “Binary Sunset” from the Star Wars soundtrack.

Thanks to guitarist Michael Hampton, Wood’s song request was granted. “Maggot Brain” received perhaps the loudest response of the night, and was perhaps the loudest performance — Hampton’s wailing guitar was matched by Cowan on drums, an addition not typical of the song.