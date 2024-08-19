Highlighting truth in a “post-truth era”

A conversation about uncovering truth in a “post-truth era” kicked off this year’s Islanders Write series on Sunday night at Featherstone.

The opening talk was moderated by MV Times publisher Charles Sennott and featured a panel of four speakers including John Forté, Dawn Porter, John Battelle and Dr. Ala Stanford. Each panelist came from different perspectives to deliver fresh takes on what it means to deliver truth.

Islanders Write, opening Sunday evening, featured a list of writer talks and workshops all day on Monday as well.

In the current age of artificial intelligence and the rampant spread of misinformation through social media, Sunday’s discussion focused on the future of delivering truth across a variety of sectors, from public health to music.

Dr. Stanford, pediatric surgeon and founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, highlighted racial injustice within public health, and how to adjust biases to uncover truth. She said her new book, “Take Care of Them Like My Own,” was an attempt to deliver the truth about disparities in the public health crisis, especially in the time of COVID-19.

“The book is about triumph over tragedy,” said Stanford. Her work in founding the Black Doctors Consortium, her experience growing up inside Philadelphia and helping the community amidst the COVID-19 crisis is detailed in her book.

Stanford emphasized her reliance on facts and data, coming from a public health perspective. And in a similar way, Dawn Porter, filmmaker and documentarian featured at The Sundance Film Festival, described how her work centers around facts as a storyteller.

Her work, Porter said, is grounded in truth. She’s told stories throughout history, including her most recent project recounting the life of former First Lady, Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson. She said she has always placed emphasis on accuracy and fact checking when it comes to making her films.

“Lens matters, as does the way that truth is being delivered to you,” Porter said. In her collaboration with John Oliver — of Last Week Tonight — on a film she did about abortion laws, Porter described the process with which his team went about meticulously fact checking everything.

From a documentarian perspective, she said, the rules regarding ethics can sometimes lie in a gray area. Currently, she and other documentarians speak frequently about how truth can be delivered more effectively through documentary storytelling and what needs to be done to uphold that standard.

John Battelle, founder of Wired, gave a similar perspective to Porter as a journalist himself.

“It’s often easier to find lies than it is to find truth,” Battelle said about how we digest online media. From his perspective, the current state of the media has a tendency to market toward an audience, which often compromises truth.

And in a sector much different from other panelists, John Forté, who worked on production of the Fugees album “The Score,” shined a light on his work in the music and production industry. When it comes to the “post-truth era,” he described the rise of artificial intelligence and began to demystify the uncertainty around it.

Forté described the benefits he experienced when utilizing artificial intelligence tools inside his work, although feeling skeptical and unsure at first as many others. And he emphasized that inside the world of hip hop, there is a need to “keep things real” inside lyrics.

His hope, he described, is to be a truth teller for the next generations. He said he’s thinking of his kids when doing that work.

“Everyone of these Islanders are truth tellers,” Sennott said about the panel, “all fighting for truth.”

The panel closed after a couple hours of discussion, and Islanders Write continues to move into Monday with workshops and another set of speakers.