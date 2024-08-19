Colleagues, friends and family are describing the 41-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman that died in Thursday’s moped accident as kind and full of positive energy.

Julie Harris, who grew up north of Chicago, was the senior marketing communications manager and public education director at DeNova Detect, a natural gas alarm company based in the Chicago area. She had moved to Florida during the pandemic, according to her colleagues, and was recently visiting the Cape and Islands on vacation.

Local public safety officials say that Harris was the driver of a moped that collided with a white Jeep Wrangler on Sea View Avenue in Oak Bluffs, near Big Bridge. A passenger on the moped, 40-year-old Anya Fisher of Boston, was also critically injured.

Local authorities say that Harris died at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Her death came as a shock to those that knew her.

“She he was just one of the sweetest souls you would ever meet,” said Brianna Cefaratti, a cousin of Harris.

Cefaratti said that she was very close to Harris, and that they spent a lot of time together starting at a young age. Cefaratti said that she had moved to Florida to be closer to Harris, and the last time she saw her cousin was during her baby shower a few months ago.

As a testament to her generosity, Cefaratti said that the both of them recently helped a homeless man in Florida, buying him groceries and water and other goods. “We got him two huge bags of food and gave him some money because he was getting kicked out of a hotel he was staying at,” Cefaratti said. “That’s who she was. She would help anyone. She would give the shirt off her back.”

Coworkers of Harris also described her as caring.

“Not only was Julie a hardworking, dedicated and accomplished professional

dedicated to promoting public safety, she was also a sweet soul,” COO of DeNova Detect, Ron Lazarus, said in a statement to local media. “She had so much positive energy and always had a kind word for everyone. We are a very close team and Julie’s sudden and tragic death has devastated us.

“We will always remember her ever-present smile and good humor, as well her empathy and support for those in need,” Lazarus said.

According to family and DeNova, Harris grew up in a northern suburb of Chicago and earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from DePaul University.

Harris worked with DeNova in marketing for almost four years, where she largely promoted the use of natural gas alarms. Company officials say that some members of our team spoke with her just an hour before her death. She was scheduled to do an interview the following day with a Baltimore TV station after a deadly gas explosion.

DeNova Detect issued a release saying that Harris was also the founder and CEO of a not-for profit group called Exceptional Women’s Network that is dedicated to supporting and nurturing female leadership.