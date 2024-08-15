Fatal moped accident reported near Jaws Bridge

Developing story

Local public safety officials are reporting a fatal moped accident on Beach Road on the Oak Bluffs side of Jaws Bridge Thursday.

Local officials say that the driver of the moped died after a collision with another vehicle; a passenger on the moped was also critically injured.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz said the accident occurred at around 11:30 am. As of 1 pm, officials with Edgartown and Oak Bluffs departments were still on scene.

A Massachusetts State Police reconstruction team is on their way to the area, Wirtz said.

Beach Road is closed to traffic as of 1 pm.

Oak Bluffs Police say that Sea View Avenue from Canonicus Avenue to the Big Bridge, and Beach Road in Edgartown from the Triangle to the Big Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.