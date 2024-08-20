Election season has arrived

Election season is kicking into gear, with early voting beginning this weekend for the state’s upcoming primary.

While the actual primary will take place on Sept. 3, voters at all six Island towns can start casting their ballots in person on Saturday, August 24.

The only contested election for Island Democrats will be the race to represent the Vineyard at the State House. Representative Dylan Fernandes has announced he’s not seeking re-election this year, instead running for state Senate representing Plymouth and the Upper Cape.

Running to replace Fernandes, West Tisbury Democrat Arielle Reid Faria is squaring off against Falmouth Democrat Thomas Moakley.

The two will debate the issues during a League of Women Voters candidate forum on August 21 at 4:30 pm at the Edgartown library, which is open to the public.

Also on the Democratic ballot for Islands — and all uncontested in the state primary — Elizabeth Warren is seeking re-election for the U.S. Senate; Bill Keating is seeking re-election for the 9th Congressional District, and state Senator Julian Cyr from Truro is running for re-election.

Tristan Israel, Don Leopold, Christine Todd, and Richard Wharton are all running unopposed for the Dukes County Commission.

On the Republican ticket, there is a three-way race to challenge Warren for U.S. Senate. Robert Antonellis, an engineer from Medford; Ian Cain, a Quincy City Councilor; and John Deaton, a former U.S. Marine from Swansea are all running on the Republican ticket.

Christopher Lauzon from Barnstable is again running to unseat Cyr in the state Senate, and Dan Sullivan from Plymouth is running for Congress to unseat Keating.

The general presidential election will be held on Nov. 4, when there will be two weeks to vote early in person.

Mail-in ballots have also gone out to voters that chose to vote by mail. Ballots are due back by the end of the voting day on Sept. 3.

Here are the early vote dates and places for each town:

Aquinnah

Town Hall, 955 State Road

Saturday, August 24, from 9 am to 11 am, and 3 to 5 pm

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 1 to 3 pm

Chilmark

Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road

Saturday, August 24, 9 am to 11 am, and 3 to 5 pm

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 1 to 3 pm

Edgartown

70 Main St.

Saturday, August 24, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Oak Bluffs

Town Hall, 56 School St.

Saturday, August 24, 9 am to 5 pm

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 9 am to 4 pm

Tisbury

Emergency Services Facility, 215 Spring St.

Saturday, August 24, 9 am to 5 pm

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 12 to 4 pm

West Tisbury

Public Safety Building, 454 State Road

Saturday, August 24, 9 am to 5 pm

Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30, 8 to 11 am