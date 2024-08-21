False active shooter alarm reported in Tisbury

Tisbury Police descended on Beach Street Extension on Wednesday around noon with rifles drawn for the report of an active shooter, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost said this was a “swatting,” which is when someone elicits an emergency response to another person’s address under false pretenses. The chief said that somebody had called in that there was an active shooter in the area. Habekost declined to say exactly where they were told an active shooter was, but police determined there was not a threat.

“We took every precaution,” Habekost said.

Habekost told the Times his department will launch an investigation to find out who made the call.