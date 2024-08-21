General store pitched for vacant Menemsha property

While temporarily on hold, a new proposal is in the works to fill a vacant Menemsha storefront with a new general store.

William Seward and his wife Michelle Seward are looking to purchase 10 Basin Road in Menemsha — previously the home of the Menemsha Deli — to set up their store.

The plan, Seward said, has been to create a small shop that could be similar to his parents’ store, which previously sat across from The Homeport in Menemsha. He said the new general store would have elements of the previous deli, as well.

According to the Common Victualler’s license application document, plans include offerings of “essential groceries and supplies for the boating and resident community” as well as “simple breakfast food and coffee beverages for the morning crowd, grab and go lunches for the afternoon crowd, and picnic baskets for the sunset crowd.” The overview on the document lists a market, paper goods, basic health products, packaged candy and beach equipment included for the store.

While Seward said he and his wife were forced to withdraw from the sale of the property late last week, they still hope to open by next year.

Seward said there have been complications with acquiring a lease for the property, which he still does not have as of now. “We were trying to work something out, and we’re still trying to,” he said.

Because he doesn’t currently have a lease or any control of the space, Seward said it wouldn’t be a responsible decision to move forward with plans. “I just couldn’t continue moving forward with the town in good faith,” he said, “knowing that I was not settled.”

A public hearing discussion of the plans for the property was expected during Tuesday evening’s Chilmark select board meeting, but the hearing was pushed back. Tim Carroll, Chilmark town administrator, said it is undetermined when the public hearing will be rescheduled. He said as of now the sale on the property is pending.

Seward said he imagines things to be resolved in the next couple of months, where they can then hopefully reapply for the property. “The whole idea was to try and open for 2025,” he said.

“We’re still trying to hammer something out,” Seward said about the delays. “It hasn’t gotten settled yet.”