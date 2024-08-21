Short, expansive power outage hits the Vineyard

A brief power outage affecting the Vineyard and Upper Cape on Wednesday morning left nearly about 27,000 people without electricity in the region.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz said a transmission line to a Falmouth transfer switch was down, which resulted in the outages on the Island and Upper Cape.

Eversource provided a statement Tuesday morning saying that power had been restored to most customers, but they were still looking into what happened.

“This morning, approximately 27,000 customers on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard experienced a brief outage due to an issue with a transmission line that runs between Bourne and Falmouth and helps to supply power to Martha’s Vineyard,” Kyle Costa, Eversource spokesperson, said. “Thanks to the distribution automation technology installed on our system, power was fully restored to all customers within twenty minutes. As the cause of the issue is still currently unknown, our personnel have been dispatched to assess the transmission line and will remain on-site to conduct any necessary repairs.”

The power outage map from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency showed 12,883 customers on the Island lost power on Wednesday morning.

The down-Island towns took the brunt of the brief outage: 3,245 Tisbury customers were without power, 3,960 Oak Bluffs customers were without power, and 5,648 Edgartown customers were without power. West Tisbury also had a handful of 30 customers without power.

The MEMA map showed Upper Cape towns Falmouth, Sandwich, and Bourne collectively had over 13,000 customers without power.

Power was restored to the majority of customers shortly after it went out. As of about 10 am, Eversource’s outage map shows that there were just 28 customers in Tisbury without power and a few hundred without electricity in the Upper Cape area.