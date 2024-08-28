Construction begins on 40-unit affordable housing development

The nonprofit Island Housing Trust’s largest affordable housing project to date took another step toward fruition.

Meshacket Commons, an affordable housing project in Edgartown off Meshacket Road, with 40 units planned, started construction this week.

Breeze Tonneson, Island Housing Trust communications director, said construction is expected to take 15 months, with the hope of receiving a certificate of occupancy in November 2025.

The new target date is nearly a year later than originally anticipated. Developers had hoped to be wrapped up by next spring.

The nonprofit first received approval for Meshacket Commons from the Edgartown select board in 2021.

Philippe Jordi, Island Housing Trust CEO, told the Times the project consists of 36 rental units and four homeownership units. The $20.3 million project is double the size of Island Housing Trust’s 20-unit duplex community, Kuehn’s Way, in Tisbury, which in 2022 was believed to be one of the largest affordable housing projects on the Island in 15 years.

Jordi said amassing the funds from various sources — federal low-income housing tax credits, state bonds, Community Preservation Act funding, and donations — for such a large project was time-consuming, to which he attributed to the later construction start date. “We have been working diligently,” he said.

Island Housing Trust also cleared steps with the Edgartown select board to close the project with MassHousing by Wednesday, which was originally planned to happen last month.

The Edgartown select board unanimously approved signing documents, totaling several hundred pages, for the Meshacket Commons project during a Monday evening meeting. These included the ground lease and a Community Preservation Act affordable housing restriction.

Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty said the agreements with the project developers, Island Housing Trust, and Affirmative Investments, the firm helping to fund the project, were a “long time in the making.”

“It’s been reviewed multiple times by [town] counsel, red-penned,” Hagerty said. “It’s in the best interest of the town.”

The board felt no need to go over the minutiae of the documents. “I think this has been worked on long enough, and I’m willing to just vote on Meshacket Commons as listed,” board member Margaret Serpa said.

Island Housing Trust is planning to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Edgartown is pushing forward in its search for a new police chief. The Edgartown select board unanimously approved a $12,250 contract with Public Safety Consultants during the Monday meeting. The firm had been previously hired to assess Oak Bluffs Police chief candidates in 2022.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee announced last month he will be retiring by the end of September.