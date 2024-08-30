Senior housing project takes step forward

A proposed housing project for seniors that has been subject to a round of litigation has taken a step toward development.

Island Elderly Housing had received approval in June of 2022 from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to develop Aidylberg III, an age- and deed-restricted affordable housing project for seniors on 38 Wing Road in Oak Bluffs. However, the commission had placed conditions on the approval that functionally required a redesign of the building, such as reducing the size of the proposed project and more faithfully replicating features of the demolished building.

Calling the decision “arbitrary and capricious,” Island Elderly Housing sued the commission two months later in Dukes County Superior Court for what it saw as an overstep in the agency’s authority.

In April of 2023, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins overturned the conditions placed on Island Elderly Housing and remanded the issue back to the commission.

After holding a nearly hour and a half long executive session with their legal counsel Johanna Schneider, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission unanimously voted on Monday night to modify its 2022 decision with a condition proposed by Island Elderly Housing.

Fred Hancock, the commission chair, said the condition is allowing for the demolition to move forward, but any other redevelopment of the site would need to return to the commission for review

A written decision will also need to be approved by the commissioners.

Aidylberg III would be the third property of its kind developed by Island Elderly Housing. Aidylberg I and Aidylberg II are affordable housing for seniors in Oak Bluffs that were completed in 2006, each consisting of five one-bedroom apartments and a community room.