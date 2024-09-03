Oak Bluffs replaces water mains

1 of 2

Oak Bluffs Water District Superintendent Michael Silvia told The Times the town was wrapping up tying in new lines as a part of a new water main project.

Silvia said the old lines were being replaced by new six-inch water mains. A few homes were without water while connecting the lines, but Silvia said those homes would be up and running by the end of the day Tuesday. The last three houses were being tied to the project on Tuesday, completing a summer-long effort.

Silvia said his department notified homeowners directly and by dropping off flyers at homes.

Work was underway on New York Ave. Tuesday morning, with water spilling onto the sidewalk and street.

At least one resident in the area notified The Times that they were without water on Tuesday morning.