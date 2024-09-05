Lone Star, Oak Mite bites? — a welter of questions

Are you among the legions of Islanders with small insect bites particularly on your feet and ankles? Are you mystified because you can never see these critters even though their bites are like small welts that leave you scratching?

Well, you’re not alone.

The situation is so prevalent that readers have written in to the MVTimes and called it a “mini-plague.” Nurses at the hospital say they are seeing patients showing up at the Emergency Room covered in bites and mystified as to what is causing them. Local pharmacies are reporting that anti-itch balms and creams are flying off their shelves.

Jan Buhrman, Chilmark Health Agent wrote, “This is a serious issue.”

So what are they? Oak mites is one prevailing theory. Lone Star tick larvae are a strong possibility. Or maybe just an abundance of common sand fleas, or chiggers. By many accounts, whatever is causing them, the red welts are painfully itchy and appear on various parts of the body, they have no clear origin — there is no visible bug or any discernible moment of being bitten.

To try and track down the cause, we reached out to Dukes County wildlife biologist Patrick Roden-Reynolds, Chilmark health agent Jan Buhrman, as well as Matt Pelikan, wildlife biologist at BioDiversityWorks. In addition, we talked to a West Tisbury resident, who wishes not to be identified. We dropped by an Island clinic, MV Hospital Emergency Room and Conway’s Pharmacy. “We sent two people down to the ER today,” was one, unofficial comment. And, at the ER we heard: “Yes, people are coming in with bites.”

As for the cause, Roden-Reynolds was fairly emphatic, paraphrasing: “I have a high degree of confidence that these bites are Lone Star larvae The time of year is right and these black pepper-sized, six-legged larvae can bite and just fall off.” In general agreeing and addressing the information that people need, Burhman writes: “We need to do a better job of communicating to folks not only what alpha gal syndrome is, but also how to prevent it and identify these bites.”

Taken together, these statements are persuasive that the outbreak of itchy welts is Lone Star nymphs being kicked up out of leaf litter and onto those plagued. According to one person, who tested negative for Alpha Gal at MV Hospital: “I was told it was consistent with Lone Star nymph bites and was prescribed a permethrin cream for my skin and some antihistamines, which made me sleep all day.” She still has no idea. And as yet, no tests have positively identified the Lone Star tick as the culprit.

Lone Star or not, what is verifiable is the presentation of the bites. “Typical bites [are] red welts 2 cm in diameter with a central vesicle [blister] and [are] itchy and painful when scratched … Most puzzling [is] the lack of any insect being seen or felt during the act of biting.” This passage echoes many Islander’s accounts, including the author’s. But, that report was written in 2006 by researchers at the University of Kansas about Oak Mites. Many of the reports since, by dermatologists and health officials in Georgia, Virginia, the Chicago area and Pennsylvania, base their findings on this report. In our research, including contacting an official at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, The Times could find no verifiable documentation of Oak Leaf Mites in Massachusetts, or New England. Still, because of the presentation, and no evidence to the contrary, Oak Mites remain a consideration.

The nearest and most recent, reliable report of Oak Mites comes from the University of Pennsylvania Extension [https://extension.psu.edu/oak-leaf-itch-mite], published in April of 2023. It points out the mites favor pin oaks or red oaks. “This mite can produce a pruritic (itchy) rash that is often erythematous (a redness of the skin) and papular (with small, raised, pimple-like bumps). Although they have been reported to feed upon many different insects, it is when they have become very numerous, eliminating their current food source, that they will search for alternative hosts and inadvertently bite humans.” They reportedly can fall from a single tree and blow in the wind in great numbers.

Matt Pelikan, who also referenced the 2006 report, and is often “out in the field,” said, “At some point over the last 6 or 8 years, I started getting bites of a type that I hadn’t previously gotten, mostly after stomping around in grassy areas or areas with a combination of scrub oak and herbaceous vegetation. I was never aware of the biter itself — just really itchy bites that popped up 12-24 hours after I had been out in natural habitat. But, Pelikan, who helped The Times out by reaching out to colleagues also said, “All I really know is: 1) Some new kind of biting critter turned up here within the last few years,” and “2) People are saying and assuming that it’s the oak mite. But common knowledge is often wrong about this stuff, and these days, incorrect or incomplete information can go viral.”

Whether it is Lone Star nymph bites or Oak Leaf Mites, or some other bites, remains undetermined for now. Whatever it is, biologists and health officials will follow the science and we will stay on top of what they find. Roden-Reynolds said, “Sufferers should hope it is Oak Leaf Mites or something other than Lone Star bites. There is no known health concern with Oak Leaf Mites, other than a few weeks of weeks of itchy welts and possible bacterial infection from scratching.”

There is some cold comfort that as the temperature drops so should the “mini-plague.”

For sufferers: Get in touch with the MV Times staff. We’d like to know your stories and will quickly follow up with more information online, in The Minute and/or in the paper.