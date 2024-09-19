Stakeholders planning new Island composting facility

In the wake of the shutdown of the only large scale organic-waste processing program on the Island and amid rising disposal costs across the country, local stakeholders are crafting a plan for the development of a new, industrial-size composting facility.

The Martha’s Vineyard Organics Recovery Committee — consisting of local municipal authorities, solid waste experts, and other stakeholders for the Island’s waste and disposal services — is also working on short-term solutions with the recent loss of a composting operation in Vineyard Haven, but members have hopes of building a new processing facility in Edgartown that will be capable of handling more than 1,000 tons of food waste annually.

The group has a promising location in mind but are not ready to publicly reveal the specific area, worried that it could impact plans.

On Monday, Woody Filley, manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship Organics Project and waste consultant James McSweeney — along with Don Hatch, manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District — toured the location to consider adding the industrial-sized facility for a composting operation. McSweeney, a regional expert in composting, has been tasked with shaping the project scope that could influence the future of the Island’s waste management strategy.

The Martha’s Vineyard Organics Recovery Committee is at an early stage in the process, but stakeholders have said that a large-scale facility is badly needed.

“As of right now, we take all our food waste and mix it with all the other waste, then that goes to what used to be Seamass and is now Reworld, those trucks then go over and buy compost and bring it back here and so my question is does that make sense?” said Filley.

In the short term, the committee is exploring ways to deploy food waste handling technologies more quickly in order to maintain the momentum created from a food composting pilot program that worked in conjunction with Bruno’s Rolloff, the Island’s primary waste management facility.

The pilot program, which processed over three million tons of food waste on Island Grown Initiative’s farm in Vineyard Haven, demonstrated the feasibility and need, but the old in-drum food processing machine couldn’t keep up with the continuously growing demand – constantly finding new ways to break down. It was forced to halt operations on Sept. 1.

The Department of Agriculture recommends against composting on farm land because the infrastructure required to process food waste and ensure a food-safe production environment at the same time is challenging to maintain.

“We’ve suffered many thousands of dollars in crop losses and infrastructure damage due to rodents and birds that waste handling brought onto the farm, our lack of depackaging and screening equipment has resulted in literal tons of trash getting buried or otherwise blown around our property over the years,” said Tim Connelley, the Island Grown Initiative farms director, in an email obtained by the Times. “While we generally consider this pilot with the Recovery Committee a success, we think the program has to take a step forward to more efficiently provide the service to the Island while removing the processing burden from production farms.”

Adding pressure to the recent initiative because of no location currently available, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection requires the collection and processing of commercial food waste with the likelihood of regulations for residential food waste on the horizon.

Meanwhile, as the Martha’s Vineyard Organics Recovery Committee works on a new composting facility, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission is also visiting each town’s select board to bring awareness to the rising disposal costs, diminishing options for dumping, and potential solutions. Their goal is to inform local officials, so each town can determine for themselves what steps to take moving forward.

“Right now it costs more to dispose of recyclables than trash,” said Adam Turner, Executive Director of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission during a presentation to the Aquinnah Select Board on Tuesday, Sept. 3. “If we sorted our recyclables, we might get more value.”

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission is considering the formation of a regional task force. The goal of the team would be to bring together local waste experts, haulers, and decision-makers to review current conditions and explore whether certain waste streams can be separated and repurposed to increase efficiency of waste management on the Island.

“Should we be shipping glass off the Island or could we crush and tumble it here and use it for our roadbeds, or are there other portions of the waste stream we could get value out of here?” said Kate Warner, founder of the Vineyard Energy Project, to the Aquinnah town select board.

As New England runs out of space, options for disposing of waste off Island will become increasingly further away, causing disposal prices to rise. In 2023, the Steamship Authority reported that 2,110 trucks hauled waste off the Island and organic waste was a significant portion of that waste stream.

“The people responsible for getting the waste off the Island do an incredible job, especially with the condition the steamship is running in,” said Filley. “It’s a transportation person’s worst nightmare, they deserve a lot of credit and are smart people. We hope to put together a task force at a regional level to take advantage of people’s collective talents from the Island to save us money and resources.”

For more information on how waste is changing on Island, visit the Martha’s Vineyard Commision website for a comprehensive solid waste report, https://www.mvcommission.org/