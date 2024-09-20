Memorial service for Elmer Vanderhoop

Elmer F. Vanderhoop, 78, of Wareham formerly of Martha’s Vineyard, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 13 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the father of Melissa Abram and Troy Vanderhoop. Visiting hours in the Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs on Friday, September 20 from 5 to 7 pm. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sep. 21 in the funeral home at 11 am officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney with burial following at the Gay Head Cemetery in Aquinnah. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guest book and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.