Parasite causes Land Bank to auction off goat herd

A small, ruminant-specific parasite has been ravaging the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s grasslands and goat herd over the last few years and is now forcing the organization to hit pause on the program.

It’s unclear how many goats have died from the parasite, but the Land Bank hopes to auction off the remaining, more than 150 goats by early November.

After exhausting all forms of treatment, the organization’s veterinarian, Dr. Erin Masur, has advised the Land Bank to refrain from using grazing goats on the Land Bank properties for 18 to 24 months to provide ample time for the parasite in the grasslands to die out naturally.

In the interim, herd manager Winston Bell has made a proposal to the Land Bank Commission recommending the purchasing of 25 to 30 pineywoods cattle to better serve the Land Bank’s management goals.

“Over the last four months, we, the Land Bank staff, have had many difficult conversations about the future of our aging goat herd,” wrote Bell, in a proposal to the Land Bank Commission. “During this time we have regularly consulted with our veterinarian, Dr. Erin Masur. We have concluded that it is now necessary to begin phasing out our current goat herd in order to begin what we are proposing as a two-year rebuilding plan.”

The herd, numbering 140 goats in 2021, has grown to 168, despite significant losses from parasites.

“It’s difficult to know how many of the herd have died from the parasite; we can’t run autopsies on every goat that died because a lot of goats do still die of old age,” said Bell.

The parasite that has hit the herd — that is consumed by grazing goats — has developed a near total resistance to anthelmintic treatments, which staff began to notice in 2022. Although the dewormer treatment is initially effective against the parasite, after multiple treatments, the few parasites that do survive the initial deworming treatments reproduce increasingly resistant offspring.

Bell said that the goats will be auctioned off with full transparency of their potential conditions. While the Land Bank’s goal is to find suitable homes for as many as possible, it’s recognized that not all buyers may use them for grazing or land management.

“full transparency,” said Bell. “It’s a livestock auction, some goats could be bought and used for meat”

The goat herd was introduced in 2013 to manage invasive species, combat woody vegetation that encroaches on grassland ecosystems, and maintain historic landmark preservations. However, the Land Bank’s management plans have changed since then. And the pineywoods cattle may be more effective in serving the management goals because most ruminant parasites cannot survive the gut of a cow. Unlike most cattle breeds, pineywoods thrive on woody vegetation and minimal grass, making them ideal to both maintain the Land Bank’s existing grasslands and convert the forest land into grassland.

Pineywoods cattle were first brought to America by the Spanish in the 1500’s, and after four centuries of natural selection they have developed one of the most heat-tolerant, parasite- and disease-resistant breeds in the world.

Over the next two years, Land Bank officials plan to develop a longer term proposal for herd makeup, with consideration to a mixed herd of cattle and goats or cattle and sheep in the future.

“It is really sad that we have to say goodbye to all these goats but it’s what needs to happen and I think it’s better for the ag. community at large on the Island,” said Bell.

In order to prevent similar health issues in the future, the Land Bank aims to have a strict age cutoff for the goats, auctioning off any of the herd that reaches 4 years of age and consistently bring in strong new genetics through artificial insemination. They also aim to prioritize genetics with high parasitic resistances and heat tolerance, use dewormers more sparingly, and leave 10 to 30 percent of the herd completely untreated to promote natural resistances.

The format of the upcoming goat auction is still undecided, though previous auctions have been listed on the Land Bank’s website, where anyone interested could inquire about purchasing. If the auction does not result in the sale of the entire herd, Bell will propose a contingency plan, requesting the remaining goats are able to stay on Land Bank property until they pass away naturally.

“Over the next two years we will start to work on a long term proposal which will really be a more clear idea about our long term management goals in terms of herd makeup.”