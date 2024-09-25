State police investigating Aquinnah vandalism

1 of 3

Aquinnah neighbors are on edge after recent instances of destructive vandalism and graffiti occurred at homes, public roads and the private West Chop Club.

Some markings on public and private property seemingly reference class tension, as well as that the vandals will strike again. One marking features an ethnic slur against people of Italian descent. The vandal or vandals’ exact intent is currently unknown.

Particularly alarming for some is the recent discovery of “EVERY NIGHT…….” written on a stop line at Old South Road. Aquinnah Police Department Chief Randhi Belain wrote in his report that the writing was interpreted as a threat that the vandalism could continue.

Select board member Tom Murphy is also concerned. He noted that his home was damaged this spring as well, around the time of his reelection to the select board. Murphy reported to police then that a vinyl covering at his porch, a string of lights, and a plant had been slashed, and that five of his campaign signs were stolen.

More recently, on September 17, Murphy reported the disappearance of the flag that he hung near his home.

Murphy was not the only resident impacted. On September 16, Belain received reports that the expletive “C*nts” was marked on a private mailbox. A homeowner also reported to police that his mailbox was knocked off its post and is missing, and yet another homeowner spotted dollar signs painted on their gate posts.

Public property was marked at the intersection of Moshup Trail and State Road, where “WAR” was written on a stop sign, “Eat The Rich” was marked on the stop line, and utility posts were marked.

And at a gate post at the private West Chop Club, what used to read “WCC” was painted over to form an ethnic slur against people of Italian descent.

Murphy did note to The Times that he does not know exactly who is behind these incidents, nor what their motivations were. He also said that state and local police are investigating.

He is, however, of the opinion that adults are to blame instead of any Island youth. “It appears to have been adults in a thought-out campaign of intimidation and harassment,” he said.

The police report notes that police found no evidence or instruments.

The West Chop Club was not available for comment when reached by The Times.