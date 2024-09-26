Sheriff office confirms booking room is recorded

Legal counsel for Dukes County Sheriff Bob Ogden confirmed in court Monday that the sheriff’s office does in fact record its booking room, which some Island defense attorneys and top state prosecutors have said is valuable evidence they haven’t been privy to for years.

Whether the sheriff has recorded video in the booking room has been a key question as part of an ongoing dispute between Ogden and Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois II. The dispute, DA officials have said, threatens to compromise current and past cases, potentially leading past defendants to request new trials — how many so far remains unclear.

The issue surfaced last month in the year-old Commonwealth vs. Holmes case, in which a young man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen moped while intoxicated.

A prosecuting party, here the DA’s office, is required by law to provide exculpatory material to a defendant’s lawyers. A video of a defendant being booked at the county jail, for example, could help show their innocence — or exculpate them — by showing them less intoxicated than a police report describes.

But the DA’s office and Holmes’ defense attorney have said they were under the impression, for years, that the booking room was not recorded, and therefore they thought that no booking videos were available.

On Monday in district court, Ogden’s lawyer Jack Collins stated that of the county jail’s 30 cameras, one is in its booking room. The camera only records low-quality video, he said, and does not record audio. He also stated that the recordings are overwritten over time, but said that the office would preserve and provide any video it had if asked to do so.

But Holmes’ defense lawyer, Robb Moriarty, on Monday said that Collins had just confirmed for him that the booking room is recorded, despite deputy sheriffs stating otherwise.

“I asked deputies on the stand during bench trials … I asked if there was a video and they said no, or that there were cameras in there but they didn’t record,” Moriarty said in court. “For years it’s been ‘We don’t record’ or ‘We don’t have booking videos’ … Everybody kind of went for that,” he said.

He added that deputies had likely answered to the best of their knowledge, but that he has never been able to ask Sheriff Ogden or anyone who controls the video system.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney also told Hurley that her office as well as other defense attorneys were under the impression that the booking room was not recorded.

“It appears as though people went to court under the assumption, as known then by our office, that a video doesn’t exist,” Sweeney said. “Some people relied on representation from our office and didn’t ask for [a video] because we said the sheriff’s office doesn’t record.”

She added that defendants in past cases should be notified that they may be entitled to a new trial. “This doesn’t mean that everyone that pleaded and didn’t receive a booking video is entitled to a new trial,” she added. “They are entitled to file a request.”

Moriarty is also preparing to submit a motion for sanctions against the Sheriff’s office for the destruction of potentially exculpatory evidence.

Hurley noted that if Moriarty files those motions, it would lead to a hearing prior to Holmes’ trial in which the officers who booked Holmes would be summoned to testify.

“We look forward to that,” Collins said, also stating that he doubts the officers will know how long bookings have been videotaped.

Hurley also withdrew Ogden’s motion to quash summonses for himself and three sheriff’s deputies, which were issued by the DA. Due to information provided by Collins on Monday, testimony from Ogden and the three deputies was no longer needed.

On Monday, Edgartown District Court Judge Joseph Hurley gave Ogden’s office 30 days to state its recording policy, or declare that it does not have a policy.

The DA’s office also plans to send an investigator — likely Massachusetts State Police officer Dusty Shaw — to take photos of the booking room, located in the Dukes County Jail, Regional Lock-Up & House of Correction in Edgartown.