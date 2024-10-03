NOAA concludes right whale died of chronic entanglement

A federally-led necropsy into the death of a North Atlantic right whale that washed ashore on the Vineyard earlier this year has been completed and officials are concluding that the whale died from chronic entanglement in fishing gear.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries department announced Wednesday that it had concluded an examination of the whale’s tissues using a microscope — called a histopathologic — as well as diagnostic testing. The NOAA Office of Law Enforcement is still investigating the case.

The death of the right whale was felt around the Island in January as the species is nearing extinction with only approximately 360 left in the wild. The death also fueled unfounded speculation that the offshore wind industry somehow led to the whale’s death.

While NOAA officially concluded that entanglement was the cause of death on Wednesday, the federal agency reported in February that trauma caused by a line from a Maine fishing boat was the likely cause of death. A preliminary analysis of gear that was embedded in the juvenile female whale showed that a rope was consistent with gear used in Maine waters for trap and pot buoy lines.

According to NOAA, the leading causes of death among right whales are entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes.

The whale was identified as an unnamed 3-year-old with a catalog number of 5120, the only known calf of the whale Squilla (Catalog No. 3720). NOAA officials reported that the rope had been entangled around the young whale since 2022, when it was first spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada. Multiple attempts were made to disentangle the whale in January and February 2023 off Cape Cod. She was seen again in June last year in Canadian waters, when she was reported to be in worse condition.

The young whale washed ashore dead on Cow Bay in Edgartown.

The whale’s bones and baleen have been claimed by the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head for their potential use, and the rest of the animal was buried in Aquinnah.