Customs officers make another Vineyard arrest

A 28-year-old Brazilian man, facing drug and firearm possession charges on Island, was apprehended in Oak Bluffs last month by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston, according to a press release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a statement released on Friday, officers from ERO Boston say they arrested Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski on Sept. 17 and that he remains in their custody.

Federal officials say that Mroczkoski entered the United States unlawfully in May of 2021.

“Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski unlawfully entered the United States, made his way to Martha’s Vineyard and allegedly engaged in drug and weapons crimes,” said ERO Boston acting field office director Patricia H. Hyde. “His actions potentially endangered the members of this Massachusetts community. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by relentlessly pursuing, arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders.”

Mroczkoski was originally arrested on Island in March of this year on two counts of possessing a large capacity weapon and more than 300 rounds of ammunition without a firearm license. He was also charged with possessing Class C and Class E controlled substances, and possessing with intent to distribute Class B controlled substances.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty in Edgartown district courthouse and was released on a $5,000 cash bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Mroczkoski’s case was moved up to the Dukes County Superior Courthouse in May and in June he was indicted by a grand jury for his weapon and drug charges.

Although Mroczkoski posted bail, according to superior court dockets, he was still wearing his GPS device and adhering to his curfew conditions when ERO Boston arrested him in Oak Bluffs in September. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 24.

According to ICE, Mroczkoski entered the country near the San Luiz, Arizona border and was released under supervision of ERO in July of 2021.

Mroczkoski’s arrest follows a number of ICE arrests on the Islands recently. In September, ICE reported the arrest of 24-year-old Brazilian national, Warley Neto, who was charged with five counts of raping a Massachusetts minor; the agency also reported the arrest of two international fugitives on the Vineayrd, whose names were not provided in an announcement.

On Nantucket, five Salvadoran nationals were arrested in September on various charges including sex crimes and assault and battery.