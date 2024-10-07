Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard workshop gets MVC approval

The potential economic benefits of moving a shipyard’s operations to an Oak Bluffs location have trumped any environmental and locational concerns raised by nearby residents.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted 11-2, with one abstention, on Thursday to allow Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, located on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, to construct a nautical workshop at 49 Holmes Hole Road in Oak Bluffs.

The Oak Bluffs territory juts into Tisbury in a triangular shape and it has been a topic of rancor in the last several months over whether commercial activity should occur in what some call an environmentally-sensitive area.

Thursday’s decision follows two public hearings where abutters of the proposed location lambasted the move as environmentally damaging and detrimental to the neighborhood. Supporters, meanwhile, which included employees of the shipyard, argued it was a necessary step to retreat from rising sea levels and preserve jobs for Vineyard families.

Nicholas DeRose, one of the abutters who had been a vocal opponent of the project, told the Times after the decision that he thinks the commission needs to update their evaluation process as “more projects encroach upon the rural and wooded areas of the Island.”

The abutters will be following the project as the shipyard continues its hearing for a special permit from the Oak Bluffs planning board. But DeRose said the abutters weren’t planning any litigation against the commission over the decision.

DeRose also said that further consideration of the project was warranted given that Oak Bluffs is reopening a discussion on turning the area into a light industrial/mixed-use overlay district. With hardly any commercial space in Oak Bluffs, planning officials raised the idea as a way to provide space for business and industry, but voters soundly rejected the proposal at the annual town meeting in April.

“I am looking to find legal counsel that could support us with this effort, but this is not easy on the Island,” DeRose said.

Despite the overwhelming vote in favor of the project on Thursday, commissioners were split on some aspects of the proposal.

The commissioners were particularly split on whether the project would be an environmental detriment, particularly since it would be constructed in what is now woodlands and would require clear-cutting. This MVC’s Land Use Planning Committee members were also split — with four members agreeing that it was a detriment to the area and four saying it was neutral — although they eventually recommended to move the project forward to the full commission in a 6-1 vote on Sept. 30.

On Thursday, over half of the commissioners viewed the project as an environmental detriment to the area.

Tisbury representative Ben Robinson, who was against the project, opposed the proposal largely because of its location and the environmental impact. He argued that the project’s type and scale was inappropriate for the proposed area, which would clear woodlands and could add a burden to Tisbury’s resources.

The applicants have offered some ways to lower their impact to the neighborhood, such as using vegetative screening to minimize the visual impact, adjusting lighting plans to have less of an impact, and to supply fire extinguishers and install a second gate exclusively for firefighters.

However, there were several components of the project that swayed the vote in the affirmative, like the use of renewable energy from a planned solar array and the promise of jobs for year-round Vinyarders.

Ultimately, the commission approved the project with a series of conditions, including limiting the outdoor boat work to shrink wrapping on a concrete pad, a final 25-year stormwater drainage plan, and the prohibition of storing “flammable paints, solvents, or chemicals” on the property unless a proper containment method was secured, like a fireproof container or a tank.