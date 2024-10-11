Islanders enchanted by rare Northern Lights display

1 of 2

Residents across the Island got a rare treat Thursday with the Northern Lights in purple, pink and greens hues dancing across the night sky.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration space weather prediction center reports that the lights are the results of “severe geomagnetic storms,” meaning a major disturbance in the Earth’s magnetic field.

National news is reporting that much of Northern America had an opportunity to see the Aurora Borealis.

Here’s a description from NOAA on what causes the Aurora:

“The Sun emits electrically-charged particles called ions, which correspondingly move away from the Sun in a stream of plasma (ionized gas) known as the solar wind. As the plasma comes in contact with the Earth’s magnetic field, the ions will be agitated into moving around the Earth. Some of the ions become trapped and will consequently interact with the Earth’s ionosphere (an average of 60-80 miles above the surface), causing the ions to glow. This is the same principal as how a neon sign lights up. As electrons pass through the neon tubing, they glow, thus producing the light in a neon sign.

“The Aurora are constantly changing and moving in streams of light or curtains, because the process of how the Sun’s ionized gas interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field is very dynamic. Although harmless to life on Earth, the Aurora can cause power disruptions in satellite communications and in radio/TV broadcasts.”

