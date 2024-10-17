Report quantifies a growing economic divide

1 of 2

A significant increase in higher-wage earners on the Vineyard coupled with an increase in short-term rentals is displacing some Island residents, and the Vineyard is nearly 3,000 affordable housing units short of what is needed.

Those are some of the takeaways of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s recently released housing needs assessment.

While the latest data underscore what Islanders likely already know anecdotally — that the pandemic significantly exacerbated existing housing issues, drove up prices, increased the demand for rental units, and pushed more people into housing insecurity — the report offers hard data that show how the population has changed.

For example, residents making more than $200,000 a year represented nearly 20 percent of the Island in 2022 — the year data were collected for the report. That’s up from just 4 percent from 10 years earlier. The median income also shot up considerably over those 10 years, from roughly $60,000 to $90,000.

The assessment, which relies heavily on Census data, also reports that more than one in every three year-round Islanders is considered cost-burdened by housing costs, and more are being forced to live together in shared spaces.

The recent study — published by the commission in September — is an update from previous housing needs assessments. But this is the first in the series released after the pandemic.

Study authors say the assessment provides data points that will help the Island out of the housing crisis.

“The shift in income is really alarming,” said Laura Silber, Island housing housing planner with the commission. “This really illustrates and quantifies why we are seeing such a workforce shortage in so many critical sectors of the Island.

“Island residents and town governments knew anecdotally what was happening with the housing situation, but we really needed the data,” Silber continued. “This quantifies through hard data what is actually happening, and provides a powerful tool to highlight our needs locally and to target robust solutions.”

Silber will help lead a virtual presentation on the report on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 pm that is open to the public. State Sen. Julian Cyr will be present for the community briefing as well. A Zoom link will be available on the MVC’s website.

Wednesday’s meeting will also be geared to solutions. The housing needs assessment offers some strategies to help spur the development of housing. Many of the recommendations include updating local zoning bylaws. The commission is also working on updating a report from a decade ago that reviewed possible amendments to all six towns’ zoning regulations.

Overall, the commission has a goal of providing a full range of housing options by increasing the number of affordable housing units, prioritizing residents with the greatest need, and emphasizing the creation of affordable rental units.

According to the housing needs report, the number of renter-occupied units in Dukes County increased about 33 percent between 2012 and 2022, while the population increased 24 percent. Meanwhile, the number of renter-occupied households increased about 4 percent between 2012 and 2020.

Just 39 percent of housing on-Island is occupied throughout the year. That’s up from 34 percent in 2012. But, the report states, these numbers should be viewed in the context of escalating housing costs, and the fact that higher-income households have become more prominent. Year-round housing stock increased 19 percent in that time, while the population grew 24 percent. Short-term rentals continued to increase, eating up finite Island real estate available to year-round residents, especially at lower income levels.

Some of the more revealing stats in the report highlight the Island’s shift to an even higher-income population over the past 10 years.

“The percentages of year-round households at most income levels below $150,000 declined between 2012 and 2022,” the report states, “accompanied by striking increases in those earning above $150,000.” The estimated percentage of households earning $150,000–$199,999 doubled to 11 percent, and those making more than $200,000 quadrupled, to 19 percent of year-round households.

The estimated median household income for Dukes County, meanwhile, increased 41 percent between 2012 and 2022, from $63,896 to $93,225.

“Again, the increase was fueled largely by new residents with higher incomes who could afford dramatically increasing housing costs,” the report states.

Meanwhile, lower-income households — especially those earning less than $50,000 — are dwindling. In 2012, an estimated 12.6 percent of Islanders earned $50,000 or less; today that number is just 5.5 percent.

The report notes that many of these residents are critical to the Island’s infrastructure and tourism economy, and provide a range of year-round services, like municipal government and public safety. Public-sector organizations are unable under Massachusetts General Law to develop housing for their employees using public funds. Nor can they provide subsidies, and publicly funded housing projects cannot provide these workers priority. That puts public employers at a disadvantage in hiring.

To highlight the increase in housing insecurity, the report notes that household sizes are getting larger, reflecting increased density as people are forced to share living spaces. Between 2012 and 2022, the average household size in rental units grew by 9.5 percent, from 2.49 to 2.73 people. Owner-occupied household size, meanwhile, increased by 2.7 percent.

The report finds that out of an estimated 6,899 households on the Island, about 40 percent, or 2,775 year-round Island households, experienced cost burdens from spending 30 percent or more of their income on housing. Year-round homeowners with cost burdens were distributed among a wider range of incomes than renters, with 200 homeowners with incomes less than $20,000. For some of these homeowners, qualifying for more affordable housing can be a challenge if they own significant equity in their home.

The commission estimates a shortfall of at least 2,775 affordable housing units: 657 rental units, and 2,118 owner units.

The report makes a series of recommendations similar to those made in the past, including moving forward with a proposed Housing Bank, overcoming restrictive zoning to enable greater densities, and addressing environmental challenges caused by an increasing population, like excess nitrogen in Island ponds. Regulatory changes will also be needed, such as ways to support public-sector workers critical to the Island.

Also recommended is looking to local governments to hire more professional help to find solutions to the housing crisis. Currently no town has a dedicated affordable housing administrator, similar to the commission’s Island housing planner position.

Especially with rising production costs and inflation, building affordable homes is a challenge, and the report suggests that Island towns find ways to ease restrictive zoning that make it difficult to obtain site control and sufficient densities to make housing feasible.

If current trends continue, the report finds, year-round rentals at all income levels, including market rate, will continue to diminish as short-term rentals continue to increase.

Data collection

Much of the MVC’s study was based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s “American Community Survey,” which provides annual data estimates related to social, economic, housing, and demographic characteristics for particular areas. Unlike the 10-year Census, it is based on survey responses over the previous five years. The 2022 ACS five-year estimates, for example, are based on the years 2017–21.