Bills mounting as Tisbury fire chief remains on leave

Tisbury has spent $68,765.57 to both investigate and pay Fire Chief Gregory Leland, who has been on paid administrative leave since July.

The town has not publicized what led to the chief being placed on paid administrative leave, but over a third of the cost paid since July has gone to a law firm, primarily for a review that began when Leland went on leave.

Documents obtained by The Times through a records request indicate that so far Tisbury has paid the Boston-based KP (Kopelman and Paige) Law professional corporation $24,247.68, between the dates of July 8 to September 30.

On top of that, and also obtained through a record’s request, Leland has been paid his regular salary, which totalled $44,517.89 over the time of his leave. He received his regular pay on the day he was placed on leave, and up until the records were requested by the Times. Leland has been paid weekly, sometimes also receiving sick pay, holiday pay and vacation pay.

Tisbury put Leland on leave on July 11 pending results of a review of the fire department’s operations and management under his leadership.

The town select board has met in numerous executive session meetings since, including in recent weeks.

Reached by The Times on Friday, Leland would not comment on the matter.

While town officials have not offered any details, the invoices obtained by The Times give some information as to what KP Law has done for the town and what they are investigating. This includes an investigation report; interviewing Leland, witnesses, emergency medical technicians and a paramedic; attending an internal investigation report at the fire department; and reviewing new employee complaints and past investigation reports. Invoices by KP Law also indicate that they have reviewed alleged harassment complaints and allegations of a hostile work environment. The records obtained do not offer any detail into the allegations.

KP Law has also met repeatedly with Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande and the town’s human resources director and reviewed documents provided by the town’s department of public works.

Town officials would not comment on the documents. Town select board chair John Cahill told The Times Thursday that it was inappropriate for him to comment at this time.

When reached, Grande said that Leland remains on administrative leave and deferred questions to the select board.

“This is a personnel matter which would be inappropriate for me to speak on,” Grande said in an email. “Any official status updates will be provided by the Select Board as the Appointing Authority and the Employer.”

Leland was promoted to chief in 2020 after serving as assistant chief for two years.

Patrick Rolston is the town’s acting fire chief in Leland’s absence.