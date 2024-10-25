Tisbury, Fire Chief Leland to part ways

Updated, Oct. 25

Tisbury will part ways with Fire Chief Greg Leland starting next week, a decision the chief says that he will challenge.

After a lengthy executive session on Thursday evening at town hall in Vineyard Haven, town administrator Jay Grande said that Leland will no longer be employed with the town starting on Monday, Oct. 28.

Leland and Grande would not comment further when approached by a reporter after the executive session on Thursday.

But in a subsequent statement Leland emailed on Friday morning, the chief said that he intends to take legal action against the town.

“The Board determined to terminate my services as Fire Chief. This was done without cause and in violation of my employment contract. I intend to pursue legal action to enforce my contract,” Leland’s statement reads.

Leland has been on paid administrative leave since July while the town investigated the management and operations of the fire department under the chief following a number of complaints. The details of those complaints have yet to be publicized, but records obtained by The Times indicate that the town was investigating allegations of mismanagement and harassment.

From July until early October, copies of invoices obtained through a records request show that the town has paid Boston-based KP (Kopelman and Paige) Law at least $24,247.68 to investigate the allegations; Leland has been paid roughly $45,000 through his regular salary while on leave during the same time.

The town select board has been meeting in numerous executive sessions regarding Leland’s employment since July.

Leland was promoted to chief in 2020 after serving as the assistant chief for the two years prior.

In his statement Friday morning, he said that the town is treating him unfairly despite his service helping residents and businesses.

“I have dedicated my years as Fire Chief to the Town, going above and beyond the call of duty,” the statement said. “I have shown this dedication in many ways, working to save a business on Memorial Day weekend from closure by stopping the spread of fire and preventing further damage to the structure without closing the business, at Haven Side apartments I evacuated all residents from a burning building without back up and extinguished a fully involved kitchen fire with multiple extinguishers prior to any other member’s response. I have worked to professionalize the department and hold employees accountable, which is likely the cause of my termination. I am confident I will prevail in the end but am disappointed at the lack of fairness that has been shown to me in this process.”