MVRHS Football claims back-to-back league titles

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity football are league champions for a second year in a row.

The Vineyarders secured the Cape and Islands Lighthouse League title after a hard fought victory against Saint John Paul at the McCarthy Stadium on Thursday night, 27-6.

The win solidified the Island football team as the first Vineyard squad in two decades to earn championships in consecutive years, according to Vineyard coaching staff.

“We are just getting started and we are coming!” said Assistant Coach Elijah Larue, who played for the high school team when he was a student. “Last night was proof Vineyard football is back and here to stay with our first back-to-back league championship in 20 years.”

The last Vineyard football team to win back-to-back league championships was the 2003 team, who also won the league in the 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002 seasons; they competed in the Mayflower league.

The game against Saint John Paul started off rocky for the Vineyard team with a lack of discipline on defense. Several penalties allowed Saint John Paul to maintain ball possession and steadily march down the field.

The first half ended with a tight score of 14-6 in favor of the Vineyard.

The Island team came out to play in the second half with their defensive line tightening up, effectively shutting down Saint John Paul. Meanwhile, the offense found its rhythm, allowing the Vineyarders to pull away to secure the decisive victory.

“In the first half, we simply were not playing Vineyard football,” said coach Larue. “We definitely could’ve played better, but a win’s a win and now we just gotta get to work and get ready for that November 26th game.”

The Island cup, which, for the first time ever will be played at Fenway Park in Boston, will be held on the 26th. Both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket football teams will occupy professional baseball team locker rooms and seating for families and fans alike will be located along the first baseline dugout all the way out to the right field foul line.

With a final season record of 5-3-1, the Vineyard boys are excited. They will depart on a 1:15 pm ferry, and a community bus organized by the Touchdown Club will leave Woods Hole at 2:10 pm. Tickets for the game are priced at $20 and can be purchased online.

Prior to the game, a family-friendly event will take place at a Fenway restaurant, opening early for attendees. Gates at Fenway will open at 4 pm for fans and the game starts at 5 pm, where the Vineyard team will look to defend their title after a thrilling 24-21 victory in last years Island Cup.